Sakamoto Days might be gearing up to release the final chapter of its manga with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump this weekend, but the anime has now set a release date for its Season 2 return with a new trailer showing off the action. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is set to end its six year run with Shonen Jump, and the franchise is going out on a high with a huge final battle that’s brought the series back to its roots. As for the anime, it’s also been revitalized in turn as well.

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Sakamoto Days Season 2 was previously announced to be making its debut sometime next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and now a January 18th release date has been set for the new episodes. There have been some changes behind the scenes to lead the new season looking a lot different than the first season, and there’s no better example of all of that in motion with a new trailer showing off what’s next. You can check it out below.

When Does Sakamoto Days Season 2 Come Out?

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Sakamoto Days Season 2 will be making its debut on January 18th in Japan as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it hits. That’s also where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season so far, and that’s going to be necessary as this second season is going to drop fans right back into the thick of an intense arc. Revealed with this first trailer is the new opening theme titled “Papa wa Imada ni Juvenile” as performed by Creepy Nuts, the viral band behind themes seen with Mashle: Magic and Muscles, DAN DA DAN and more.

New additions to the voice cast revealed with this trailer are Kenyu Horiuchi as Byodo and Kisho Taniyama as Club Jam, and they join previously announced new additions Kikunosuke Toya as Amane, Misa Watanabe as Etsuko Satoda, and Shinshu Fujii as Yotsumura. The voice cast from the first season will be returning to reprise their respective roles, but there have been some changes behind the scenes with a shift in the production staff for this new Sakamoto Days season.

What’s New for Sakamoto Days Season 2?

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Daisuke Nakajima is taking over as director for Sakamoto Days Season 2 for TMS Entertainment, with Season One director Masaki Watanabe serving as supervising director. Taku Kishimoto returns from the first season to handle the scripts, Yo Moriyama returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. But as demonstrated with this new trailer, the action seems to have been better established this time around compared to when the anime first began.

The second half of Sakamoto Days’ debut season had been received much better than the first, and this second season is teasing it will all going in that same great direction. If you dropped off from the anime for whatever reason, this is now the perfect time to catch up with it all before the new season hits. Especially as the manga’s story gets ready to end. But how are you liking the Sakamoto Days anime so far? What do you want to see in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.