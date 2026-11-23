Dragon Ball Super‘s new remake has officially kicked off the Resurrection F arc with its latest episode, and Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has also planted the first seeds for Ultra Instinct Goku’s big debut. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a newly enhanced version of the now classic TV anime series, and with the benefit of retrospect has been able to fine tune how each of the episodes play out knowing what’s next to come in the future. That’s what makes its newest addition all the more interesting.

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Dragon Ball Super fans know that the anime eventually reaches its climax with the full debut of Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, and Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been able to use that to start planting the seeds for it much sooner than usual. Because while the anime hasn’t really changed any of the audio or story sequences from the original, it’s been able to add a new visual flourish to help set up Ultra Instinct’s eventually debut with the latest episode.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 7 Teases Ultra Instinct

Whis explains Ultra Instinct to Goku and Vegeta pic.twitter.com/QD4NnJnbRg — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) November 22, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 7 kicks off the Resurrection F arc with Goku and Vegeta training with Whis on Beerus’ planet. This training segment is extended beyond what was seen in the original version as well as the conversation that Whis has with the two of them about their strengths and weaknesses. When Whis tells them they will need to train their body to move before they even think of those movements, the new version now adds a flair of silver aura that wasn’t in the original. It’s because now the team knows what Ultra Instinct already looks like.

Rather than like the first time around where the Dragon Ball Super anime production team were kind of figuring things out alongside Akira Toriyama as the series developed, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is able to use those future events to foreshadow them much sooner than before. It makes for a more complete experience for those new audiences who are just jumping into the anime with this new edition, and will hopefully make Ultra Instinct that much more explosive if/when the remake eventually gets to the Tournament of Power.

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Super’s Remake Anime Future?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has only been confirmed to enhance the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs before it comes to an end. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not the Future Trunks and Universe Survival arcs are going to get the remake treatment next, but that seems likely given that these three arcs have gone through the trouble of being reinterpreted in this way. That’s going to be even more necessary to bridge the gap to the Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime at some point too.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been divisive thus far with the number of changes it has made to the classic TV anime, and the lack of new additions seen with the episodes so far. But with foreshadowing like this to help make the package seemed like it was all planned out from the start, it’s going to make this new version the most complete version of the story. But how are you feeling about Dragon Ball Super: Beerus so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.