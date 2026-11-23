The voice behind Subaru Natsuki finally shared the anime’s future even after Season 5. 2026 was a major year for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– fans, as the anime not only aired its fourth season, but also commemorated its 10th anniversary. The fifth season has already been confirmed, and it’s going to be more intense than ever. The anime is based on an ongoing novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka. As one of the biggest shows on Crunchyroll, it’s no surprise Re:Zero was renewed for a fifth season not long after the fourth season finale.

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The story is currently at a crucial phase as Subaru Natsuki was forced to witness his friends die in gruesome ways, forcing him to realize his weakness. Fans are more excited to see his journey continue in Season 5, especially after Rem woke up from her coma. During the anime’s 10th anniversary event last week, the voice actors were in attendance and discussed their experiences working on the series for a decade. The anime has only just confirmed its fifth season, but Yusuke Kobayashi, the voice behind Natsuki Subaru, already revealed what to expect from the anime going forward.

Re:Zero Voice Actor Confirms the Anime Will Run For a Long Time

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Mantan Web shares his speech during the event, where Kobayashi says, “This toast is not a toast to a milestone, but the first call to continue running. We will continue to run for a long time to come, so we would be happy if you would continue to support and run with us in the world of Re:Zero, which may continue for decades to come.”

Since the novel is ongoing, it goes without saying that the fifth season won’t be able to adapt the entire story. Since the anime is already popular, fans will keep getting sequel seasons until the story is over. Kobayashi’s closing remarks during the event confirm that the anime has a long future ahead, which may even continue for decades. In February this year, Nagatsuki confirmed that the novel’s story is only halfway over after 14 years of serialization. This means the anime will keep releasing more seasons for another decade or even more.

Re:Zero Season 5 Will Be More Brutal Than Ever

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During the Season 5 announcement, Nagatsuki shared a special message to fans while dropping major hints about what to expect from the anime. While the creator didn’t drop any major spoilers, he revealed that the but the journey from here on out will be even more grueling than ever, even comparing it to an inferno.

Season 4 was already a brutal journey, but Subaru won’t be able to catch a break in the upcoming season as well. Nagatsuki also assures fans that the journey from here on out won’t be all about hardship. Fans can also look forward to new encounters and exciting developments, which means we can expect new character introductions in Season 5 as well.

What are you most excited to see in the anime’s Season 5? What do you hope will happen next in Subaru’s journey? Share your thoughts in the comments below!





