Godzilla v Kong's Rumored Runtime Revealed

Godzilla vs Kong plans to take over theaters later this year, and fans have been waiting for details on the flick for some time. Warner Bros and Legendary have kept info about the film tight to chest but details are starting to go live. Last week, reports went live about a test screening done for Godzilla vs Kong, and that showing's runtime seems to have surfaced.

The rumor comes from Godzilla-Movies which reported on the test screening days ago. Now, the site is reporting how long the screening lasted. An attendee who claims to have viewed the film told the site Godzilla vs Kong is "under 2 hours long."

The specific report says Godzilla vs Kong clocks in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. The streamlined runtime was praised by the attendee in question who said it doesn't hurt "the film's plot at all and no crucial developments are left out."

For fans, this new rumor is promising, and they are hoping Godzilla vs Kong does both of these monsters justice. This runtime would also make this film one of the series' shortest as Godzilla: King of the Monsters is 2 hours and 12 minutes long. Kong: Skull Island is just a little shorter at 2 hours while the Godzilla (2015) film clocked in at 2 hours and 3 minutes.

As for the test screening overall, ComicBook.com was able to confirm the showing did take place. The response for Godzilla vs Kong was "mostly positive" amongst attendees. This response tracks well as Godzilla vs Kong is slated to release on November 20. If you want to read more about the sequel, you can find out what the sequel has in store for fans here thanks to Godzilla vs Kong's official synopsis:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla

and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the

planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous

mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy

threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Would you be alright with this run time if this rumor is spot on? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.