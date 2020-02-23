Digimon Gives Closer Look at New Monster, Morphomon

Digimon Adventure's original story will soon be coming to an end with the new Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna feature film, and while the franchise will be getting an official reboot with a new TV anime series, this new film will be bringing the original story of the DigiDestined to an end. But like Digimon Adventure tri, the DigiDestined won't be the only characters that we will be meeting in the new film. In fact, they'll be joined by another chosen child and their partner who had been working on her own outside of Japan.

Alongside older versions of the original eight DigiDestined and the new additions from Season 2 of the series, fans will be introduced to a new character in the film named Menoa Bullucci. While we don't know too much about her role in the new film, what we do know is that she's a scientist working in New York who has a Digimon partner of her own.

While we had previously gotten a look at Menoa's partner Digimon Morphomon through some merchandise, @JP_Excelsior on Twitter spotted a much closer look at this new Digimon's design that will appear in the anime. It looks pretty adorable for the most part, but as we've seen throughout this series so far, this cuteness might not be completely trustworthy.

Last Evolution Kizuna will be featuring the return of the original DigiDestined, but they'll be much different than we saw in the original series. But we'll soon know just how much the original kids have changed since we've last saw them pretty soon. Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan, and Fathom Events will be bringing the new film to the United States on March 25th.

They officially describe the film as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?"

Are you excited to see Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for yourself? Wondering what these new forms are about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!