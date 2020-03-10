Eva Unit 01 Launches With Stunning Evangelion Cosplay

One of the most popular mech suits in all of anime, outside of the Gundam franchise, is Eva Unit 01, piloted by Shinji Ikari from the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, which is now brought to life via a snappy cosplay! The mech suit, unlike the suits that are to be found in series such as Gundam and Gurren Lagen, relies on the mentality of its pilot to operate in its battles against the angels under the banner of NERV. Needless to say, depicting this mech uit in real life can be difficult, but this one cosplayer does a bang up job!

In the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, Shinji is recruited by his father, the head of the NERV Organization, to pilot the Eva Unit 01 to fight the extraterrestrial threats that are currently facing the world. Ikari himself was never considered to be "stable", barely able to hold together his emotional state as he deals with his internal hatred, hatred for his father, and the sheer process of growing up. In the anime, he joins alongside his fellow pilots of Rei and Asuka as they do their best against the ever encroaching angelic hordes!

Instagram Cosplayer Paltamaker shared this amazing cosplay that translates the larger than life Eva Unit 01 and brings it down to a normal size, wrapped around a human being but still retaining the spirit and aesthetic of the mech:

Neon Genesis Evangelion made a big splash last year with its arrival to the streaming service of Netflix, though some controversy came alongside it when the dub had made some changes that fans deemed unnecessary. 2020 is looking to up the ante for the franchise as the tertalogy of Rebuild of Evangelion movies will come to an end with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0!

What is your favorite anime mech suit cosplay that you've seen? What's your favorite Eva Unit from the Neon Genesis Evangelion series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Eva!

