Digimon Reboot Reveals DigiDestined Character Designs

The Digimon reboot is looking to premiere next month on April 5th, and with that upcoming arrival, the character designs of the Digi-Destined for the new series have been released! The new anime is looking to retell the story of the young protagonists who find themselves inside a digital world, partnering with a number of digital monsters to help save the virtual and real worlds! While we don't have a lot of details about the brand new story that the members of the Digimon Adventure will find themselves in, it's clear from the trailers that the Digi-Destined are going to have their work cut out for them.

The Digi-Destined are a group of young children, finding themselves each with a digital monster partner that accompanies them on their journey. Surprisingly, the characters that will be appearing in the reboot look almost identical to the previous versions of the characters in Digimon Adventure. Tai, Sora, Mimi, and Joe specifically are the spitting image of their original appearances in the anime, and it seems as if they'll all have the same digital monsters that they originally had.

Crunchyroll shared the brand new designs via their website, showing off the familiar designs of the Digi-Destined that will be populating the anime reboot, striking a similar tone to the original story that debuted so many years ago and introduced the idea of Digimon to the world!

While the designs of the characters may certainly seem similar, it's clear that the background and environments of the rebooted anime series are being given an updated look to seem more like the aesthetic presented in the video game series Digimon: Cyber Sleuth. Rather than having a setting that looks exactly like the real world, it's clear that the Digi-Destined now find themselves in a virtual world that is surrounded by code.

The original Digimon Adventure may have ended its anime run, but it continued through a series of feature length films that followed the Digimon trainers as they moved forward through their teenage years and eventually into adulthood. Digimon Last Evolution Kizuna is arriving into theaters eventually to continue this story, though it has been postponed thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

