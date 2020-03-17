JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay is Ready to Duke it Out with Jotaro and Star Platinum

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but one of the main reasons it's managed to stay so fresh over the years is due to the fact that series creator Hirohiko Araki reboots it every now and then. Although it's technically one massive saga telling the story of a central family, each generation of the series feels different than the one that came before in a pretty dramatic kind of way. But this was most felt with Part 3 of the series that shook up its battles forever.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders introduced fans to the aggressive and blunt Jotaro Kujo, who had the surprising ability to call upon a mysterious entity known as a Stand. With the debut of Stands in the franchise, it was no longer focused on the Ripple and shifted not only how battles were fought from then on but how they were conceived at the core.

But this dramatic change would not have been accepted as well as it was if it not were for the dynamic shift in character design. Jotaro and Star Platinum carved out a stunning silhouette immediately, and this was captured perfectly through the intense cosplay from duo @mangandg (who you can find on Instagram here). It just goes to show just how great Stardust Crusaders' characters can still cut a great image! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mang & G (@mangandg) on Mar 15, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Once fans were brought into the world of Stands it was over. The franchise shifted to wild new kinds of battles featuring all sorts of unique abilities, and Araki continues to surprise fans to this day with how uniquely each of the abilities can pair off with one another. Star Platinum was one of the better examples of this, and although it did seem like a deus ex machina with its victories sometimes, it was still so exciting to see Jotaro overcome each and everyone of his wild challengers throughout Part 3.

Was Jotaro the standout of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders? Who's your favorite character in Stardust Crusaders? Who's your favorite character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.