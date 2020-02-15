JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Perfectly Captures Energy of Jotaro And Star Platinum

Jotaro Kujo is considered by many to be the greatest member of the Joestar bloodline, being the first protagonist of the franchise to introduce us to the idea of Stands. With the hero appearing in three seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to date in Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and a quick cameo in Golden Wind, Jotaro's role in the series isn't done yet. With a pivotal role in the potential sixth season of the anime, Stone Ocean, two fans have decided to not only bring this muscle bound Stand user to life, but his companion of Star Platinum to life as well!

Jotaro's Star Platinum is easily one of the strongest Stands that we've encountered to date, originally having the ability to deliver a series of machine gun style punches to its target, it gains the ability to freeze time at the end of the third season of the franchise during the final battle against the vampire, Dio Brando. From here, Jotaro stepped aside as the main protagonist, instead giving the reins of the series to Josuke and the other denizens of Morioh in Diamond Is Unbreakable!

Instagram Cosplayer CippioLippio shared the amazing pair that brings to life both Jotaro and his Stand that has saved him from oh so many life and death situations:

Is this the best versions of Jotaro and Star Platinum that you've seen brought to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.