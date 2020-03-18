Kingdom Season 3 Confirms Premiere Date with New Trailer

The Spring 2020 anime season is just a couple of weeks away, and while there have been some major delays, there are just as many big shows either making their debut or big returns as part of the wave. One of the major returns is the anime adaptation for Yasuhira Hara's Kingdom, who have been waiting over six years since the end of the second one. Thankfully that wait is almost over as Kingdom has confirmed Season 3 will debut in Japan on April 5th. For those hoping for a new take on the franchise, the third season will be tackled by a new production staff this time around.

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the third season, Kingdom shared a brand new trailer to tease fans what's to come from the next batch of episodes. Taking on the Alliance arc of the original manga, this new season will feature brand new characters and cast members to go along with all of the other changes behind the scenes.

Kingdom's third season will be directed by Kenichi Imaizumi for Studio Signpost (formerly named Pierrot Plus) with Noboru Takagi handling the series' scripts, and Hisashi Abe serving as the character designer. New cast and characters coming to the third season include Yuya Uchida as Shun Shin Kun, Miou Tanaka as Kan Mei, Atsuko Tanaka as Ka Rin, Daisuke Namikawa as Go Hou Mei, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Kou Yoku, and Yuto Uemura as Haku Rei.

There are still several details being kept under wraps for this new season such as how many episodes are planned this time around, but we're sure to find out more the closer we get to its actual premiere date this April. There has also yet to be a confirmation of an English language release as of this writing, but that should also be made available within the next couple of weeks as well.

If you wanted to catch up with Kingdom before the third season premieres, you can find the first two seasons now streaming with FunimationNOW.

