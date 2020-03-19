One Piece Fans React to Its Wano Traitor Reveal

The Straw Hat Pirates and vassals of Oden have been betrayed and fans are losing their minds over it! As the recent chapter of One Piece's manga has shown, the story has bounced from the flashback that focused on Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri, to the present wherein the forces that were looking to take down Orochi and the Beast Pirates from their positions of power. With the samurai that associated with Oden assembled, they awaited for their additional forces to arrive, but were instead met with a combination of ships coming straight from Kaido's forces themselves!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 974 of One Piece yet and don't want the identity of the Wano Traitor revealed, you may want to avoid the rest of this article!

Kurozumi Kanjuro has revealed that he is a traitor to his friends who made up Oden's vassals, stating that he is in fact a member of Orochi's family, the current Shogun of Wano who wants nothing more than to punish the country he blames for his family's original destruction. With Kanjuro taking delight in the betrayal, the vassals attempt to take down their former friend but to no avail.

Obviously, with this bombshell having dropped, the arrival of Luffy and other pirates of the "Worst Generation" could not have come at a better time and fans are freaking out over this most recent revelation!