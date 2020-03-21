Dragon Ball Cosplay Puts Eye-Popping New Spin on SSJ Goku

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has introduced a whole world of fans to a multiverse of huge moments across the 30 plus years of its tenure, and fans continue to debate which moments stand out above the others to this day. It's certainly tough to think of the best ones when there are so many to choose from, and this gets even tougher when expanding those arguments all the way from the beginning of the original Dragon Ball series to the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. But there's one that often ends up on the top of many fans' lists.

When thinking back to the franchise's best moments, many argue that Goku's first transformation to Super Saiyan stands on top. In the fight against Freeza on the Planet Namek, Goku's anger drove him to breaking through his limits and bring the transformation into the franchise for the very first time. Although it wasn't the first transformation, it was certainly the most dramatic.

This magical moment of Goku transforming into Super Saiyan for the first time was awesomely captured in an eye-popping new way thanks to artist @cultofmayhem (who you can find on Instagram here). Seeing Goku's Super Saiyan form still looks so great after all these years is a great argument that Goku's simplest look could be the best one. Check it out: up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy @ Corona-con Sat 6pm CST (@cultofmayhem) on Mar 20, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

Super Saiyan has lost its impact over the years as Dragon Ball continued to mess with a good thing with Super Saiyan 2 and beyond. Even bringing the form into godly new territory didn't quite shift things around, but the franchise did eventually make its way back to transformations with Ultra Instinct.

The excitement from Ultra Instinct's debut proved that it's not the transformation itself that fans love, but the build up that comes before. The first transformation is as special as it is because of the story leading up to the moment, and the franchise arguably never was able to reach that same peak again. But what do you think?

What's your favorite Super Saiyan form? Which is your favorite form for Goku specifically? What was the best transformation moment in the entire Dragon Ball franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

