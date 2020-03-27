Castlevania Fans Are Blown Away By Season Four Confirmation
Castlevania's returning for a fourth season, as confirmed by Netflix earlier today! With the series following Trevor Belmont and his partners in vampire hunting crime in the forms of Sypha and Alucard, it's clear that the success of the popular animated series hasn't been ignored. The third season saw the vampire hunters taking on brand new challenges, both external and internal, in a world where Dracula is no longer a threat to the citizens of this supernatural franchise. With antagonists such as Isaac and Carmilla bolstering their forces for an upcoming war, it's clear that season four will have a lot of material to work with!
Season Three, without giving away any spoilers, ended with our three main characters finding them in very different places emotionally then when the season had started, with all of them having to make some big sacrifices in order to save both their lives. The villains have continued filling the power vacuum left by Dracula and it's clear that the dangers arising from the vampire king's absence will keep having big effects on the world of Trevor Belmont and company!
Amazing With A Side Of Fireworks!
💎(^_-)Amazing! 💥💥👀👀❕#castlevania @netflix @NetflixLAT https://t.co/hMJZHOQDCg— MIA(^_-)ZAKUS💎 (@MIAZAKUS) March 27, 2020
Slide 2
#castlevania season4 is coming!!!!! Super excited! https://t.co/ld3VXKcxEh— Jose Vega (@artofjosevega) March 27, 2020
Sypha Will Return
castlevania fans where yall at?pic.twitter.com/WeoI00t3Lx— 𝘪𝘰𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@sansaroyce) March 27, 2020
We Are All Happy!
#Castlevania Season 4 has been officially confirmed! I am soooooooo happy about this!— Taylor Lawton (Pokebrawler09) (@taylormlawton) March 27, 2020
Castlevania Yes, But When Dragon Prince?
Excited and happy as I am that #Castlevania got renewed for a 4th season, I’m growing ever more concerned about @thedragonprince 😭 Castlevania got renewed in weeks. We have been waiting months... @NXOnNetflix @netflix We are begging you to #GiveUsTheSaga #TheDragonPrince #tdp— CitizenErased14 (@CitizenErased14) March 27, 2020
Amazing But Surreal
It's a little surreal to see the Netflix Castlevania cartoon releasing new seasons left and right, when the animated venture was in production hell for such a long time. I remember reading about on the Frederator blogs, back when they were trying to be Cartoon Brew lite.— 🥕LEO🥕 (@lreynajr) March 27, 2020
Welcome To The Hotel Castlevania
CASTLEVANIA’S BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 4 GAYS pic.twitter.com/24McRWQ3ay— what would lana do (@brandybkills) March 27, 2020
The Belmonts Stay Winning
CASTLEVANIA NATION STAYS WINNIN pic.twitter.com/yEfsroN4GY— ace x ace (@HunterHive) March 27, 2020
Ye Ye Ye!
getting a 4th season of Castlevania
fuck yeeeee— emo lord (@avantgardai) March 27, 2020
Big Ups To Netflix
#Castlevania Season 4!! Thank you @netflix!!— PATRICK 🌟 (@TASHtalker) March 27, 2020
