Castlevania Fans Are Blown Away By Season Four Confirmation

Castlevania's returning for a fourth season, as confirmed by Netflix earlier today! With the series following Trevor Belmont and his partners in vampire hunting crime in the forms of Sypha and Alucard, it's clear that the success of the popular animated series hasn't been ignored. The third season saw the vampire hunters taking on brand new challenges, both external and internal, in a world where Dracula is no longer a threat to the citizens of this supernatural franchise. With antagonists such as Isaac and Carmilla bolstering their forces for an upcoming war, it's clear that season four will have a lot of material to work with!

Season Three, without giving away any spoilers, ended with our three main characters finding them in very different places emotionally then when the season had started, with all of them having to make some big sacrifices in order to save both their lives. The villains have continued filling the power vacuum left by Dracula and it's clear that the dangers arising from the vampire king's absence will keep having big effects on the world of Trevor Belmont and company!