My Hero Academia Crowns Endeavor With Number One Hero Spot

The latest installment of My Hero Academia's fourth season didn't just give us the arrival of a brand new threat in the "High End" Nomu but also crowned a new number one hero in the form of the flame based crime fighter Endeavor! The stoic hero isn't exactly a people person, but his notoriety and Quirk has propelled him to the top of the ranks in the world of UA Academy. With All Might retiring following his titanic battle with All For One, the world is now bereft of its "Symbol Of Peace", leaving Endeavor with the heavy task of attempting to be the new number one!

With the Hero Billboard Chart JP ceremony underway, the top ten heroes have been chosen to patrol a world that is far more dangerous than the one that we knew when All Might was still a factor in the world of super heroics. In a previous installment, Endeavor attempted to have a heart to heart with the de-powered All Might, with the former Symbol of Peace breaking down that while the flame based hero may be the most powerful hero in the world, he has a long way to go before filling Yagi's shoes.

As is displayed in this episode, Endeavor's number one hero spot shows that while his powers are above and beyond almost all other heroes, he still has to figure out a way that he can connect with the general public. All Might had the ability to not only defeat villains with ease, but also could convey a sense of ease among the populace thanks to his connections with the everyday man and his willingness to enter every scenario "with a smile". Though Endeavor attempts to make a connection with a fan, he inadvertently creates a bigger divide.

Following the ceremony, Endeavor is joined by the current number two hero, Hawks, who asks the literal hot headed hero if they can share a meal with one another. Aside from simple pleasantries, the two discuss rumors of a Nomu that is terrorizing the city. Before they can both set off to prove or disprove the theory, the "High End Nomu" crashes their lunch and a new battle between the strongest heroes and the genetic experiment is set to begin!

What do you think of Endeavor as the new number one hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.