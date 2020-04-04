My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season Four Finale With New Endeavor And Hawks Sketch

My Hero Academia has ended its fourth season by giving us one of the biggest battles involving the new number one and two heroes in the form of Endeavor and Hawks, with the creator of the franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, sharing a special sketch to cap off the occassion. The two strongest heroes in the world could not be more different when it comes to their personalities, but when push came to shove, Endeavor and Hawks were able to tag team the "High End Nomu" and defeat the powerful creation that came straight from the League of Villains!

Though the fourth season has come to an end, the fifth season has already been confirmed with Endeavor and Hawks earning their titles as the new top heroes in the world. Endeavor's fiery Quirk was able to burn away the High End Nomu while Hawks gave a much needed assist in not just using his individual feathers to save a number of the citizens in harm's way but also by giving the number one a much needed boost when the battle had taken its toll. With All Might out of commission, it's clear that the world is in good hands once again with Endeavor and Hawks in the lead.

Kohei Horikoshi shared this brand new sketch to help celebrate the season finale of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, showing Endeavor and Hawks being able to share the meal that was so rudely interrupted by the High End Nomu that was dispatched by Dabi of the League of Villains:

Endeavor is a character that burns bright when it comes to his power, but as a father, he is certainly coming up lacking as each member of his family has been crushed thanks in part to his determination of overcoming All Might. With Endeavor's wife, and Todoroki's mother, being emotionally drained to say the least and his children being put through hell as part of his efforts to become the best, it's clear that Endeavor still has a long way to go to fill the shoes that were left to him by All Might.

What do you think of this sketch from the creator of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.