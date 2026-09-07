Black Clover Season 2 Finally Confirms Release Date Ahead of Fall 2026 Premiere

Black Clover is finally making its return with Season 2 this Fall, and the anime has officially set its release date ahead of its premiere this October. Black Clover brought the first season of the TV series to an end back in 2021, and with it wrapped up 170 episodes adapting the first major phases of Yuki Tabata‘s original manga series. But when the anime originally ended, it was not showing any clear signs of coming back anytime soon as the anime adaptation had essentially caught up to Tabata’s ongoing manga at the time.

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It’s been five long years since that point, and Black Clover has since come to an end within Shueisha’s Jump magazines. With Yuki Tabata’s manga ending its serialization after 11 long years, there is now a clear path for the anime to take on until it reaches its grand finale. And that’s all going to kick off in full with Black Clover Season 2, which was confirmed to be releasing in Japan on October 3rd. It’s finally almost here.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

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Black Clover Season 2 will be officially making its debut on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside the release of the new episodes in Japan. The anime has yet to confirm whether or not the second season will be featuring an English dub release as of the time of this writing, but it will be featuring a returning Japanese voice cast from the first season. It’s also going to feature a largely returning production staff too.

They have arguably been under a much more workable production schedule as teased through the promotional materials revealed thus far, and even noted by those on staff compared to the first season. Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, and revealed that the team was able to secure a better schedule for the anime overall. Keiichiro Ochi oversees the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handles the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handles prop design, and Minako Seki is composing the music.

What’s New for Black Clover Season 2?

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This new update for Black Clover Season 2 also revealed that the new ending theme for the anime is titled “Yellow Brick Road,” as performed by ONE OR EIGHT. The anime previously confirmed the opening theme is titled “Kienai Riyu” as performed by WANIMA as well. Picking up from the end of that first season, Asta and the other Magic Knights are going to be heading into enemy territory for a big rematch against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. It’s the penultimate arc of the series overall, and the beginning of the end.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are also going to host Black Clover‘s Season 2 premiere in select theaters across the United States on September 21st as part of one of the next Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek limited screening events. This will be an early debut of the next season together with other anticipated hits Psyren, OVERGEARED, Firefly Wedding, and The Vermillion Mask. If you want to see it all on the big screen, now is your chance.