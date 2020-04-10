Godzilla Reboot Spoke With Real Emergency Response Team About Handling Kaiju Threats

✖

It's not uncommon for the creative teams behind major movies to speak with actual scientists and experts if their movie is touching on either real world topics or theoretical sciences that are at the heart of their fictional work. Even Marvel Studios has a scientific consultants that work with them on their films with them to help them make their ideas for time travel or the Quantum Realm theoretically sound. That in mind it might still surprise fans to learn that not only did the 2014 reboot of Godzilla speak to experts about such a scenario, those experts had a plan for what to do about a Kaiju attack.

While conducting a "Monsterverse Watchalong" for Legendary and Nerdist, Godzilla (2014) director Gareth Edwards revealed this detail, revealing the one Power Point presentation we'd actually want to see. "So, the real emergency response people came to talk to our production about how they would deal with a threat like Godzilla," Edwards tweeted. "It was the most surreal experience to sit in a meeting like that with power point presentations."

Considering the major shift in the amount of kaiju and worldwide destruction from 2014's Godzilla to 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it seems unlikely that the same emergency response teams would be able to apply their tactics to a similar scenario. King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty brought the world to the brink of destruction in that film, leveling cities like Boston and major pieces of Mexico and Antarctica.

So, the real emergency response people came to talk to our production about how they would deal with a threat like Godzilla. It was the most surreal experience to sit in a meeting like that with power point presentations. #MonsterverseWatchalong — Godzilla (@GodzillaMovie) April 10, 2020

Ironically, the creators of Godzilla are now having to navigate the world plagued by disaster as the entire planet grapples with the fallout of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Movie theaters are shut down around the globe with major blockbusters delayed until later in the year, giving the next Godzilla movie, Godzilla vs Kong, a lot of competition when its scheduled release date this November arrives.

Even the creators of Godzilla at Toho Studios are having to alter their plans because of the virus, releasing a statement earlier this month about how they plan to move forward with the debilitating pandemic sweeping the globe. In a recent interview with Nikkei Asian Review, Toho alludes to an intent on "doubling down" on its investments within Hollywood once the pandemic begins to "ease," though they also detail the fact that in the immediate future there will be some tough decisions that need to be made.

Godzilla vs Kong remains on track for its release date of November 20, and though Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures have had success with their Monster-Verse it remains to be seen if there will be more films after the two Titans meet.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.