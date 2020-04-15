My Hero Academia Renews Pleas for 'Vigilantes' Anime
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is easily the biggest spin-off of the main franchise focusing on the students of UA Academy, and while the manga is shortly coming to a close, fans are petitioning for the story following the young hero named "The Crawler" as well as a series of other crime fighters looking to clean up the streets outside the usual world of "hero-dom". While the series focused on these brand new characters facing different threats, it also dove into the past of some characters such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, and other teachers of UA Academy!
With the various stories of Vigilantes offering us new aspects of the world of My Hero Academia, it's clear that fans are rallying behind seeing the events of this manga spin-off given an anime of its own!
We Need A Petition
We need to make a petition to turn My Hero Academia Vigilantes into an anime 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bVXJnLKLkF— 🎶 (@buthberry) April 10, 2020
The Time Is Now
my hero academia vigilantes needs a damn anime— Kidd Kyo (@pgp_kyo) April 7, 2020
It's A Beautiful Thing
My hero vigilantes needs an anime adaptation. The manga is beautiful!— ⛅Plastic_Love.mp3⛅ (@keyonsay) April 1, 2020
Could We Get A Blessing?
Ok Bones what if: After the conclusion of My Hero Academia season 5 or 6 or just in future, could you bless us with a an anime adaptation of vigilantes doesn't have to be long 12 episodes or something
😅👉👈 also ummm i would love to be Koichi Haimawari just sayin- pic.twitter.com/hr5tJwTGj2— Nickeem (@nickeemVO) March 28, 2020
A Number Of Fans Feel The Same Way
Reading through My Hero Academia Vigilantes again and I need an anime for this like now— Ren @ NEW PC!! (@AlienRenegade) March 18, 2020
Criminally Underrated
my hero academia vigilantes is so criminally underrated and i hope it gets an anime adaptation 🙏 (even though it likely wouldnt)— Victims of Twitter Suspensions (@TexanSaint) March 10, 2020
What Are The Chances?
What are the chances of us ever getting a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime adapt? Because I want nothing more than to see my boy Knuckle Duster animated— Dion (@PaperBatVG) January 20, 2020
How About 12 Seasons?
I’m a simple man. I don’t ask for much. I enjoy collecting things and watching anime and playing video games. I’m usually ok with everything. But there is one thing I ask for, nothing much. Can we get 3, 12 seasons of a my hero academia vigilantes anime? I don’t ask for much...— Ginger (@tgwginger) January 7, 2020
Share A Feeling
1 thing that I love about My Hero Academia Vigilantes is the amount of humble chapters there are, I find myself often smiling & cheering on the characters in hope that all their stories end well. I'd love to see a anime adaptation just so that anime onlys could share this feeling— 🔺 Lynk Cable 🗯 (@LynkCable) January 3, 2020
Please?
Just found out that My Hero Vigilantes is ending soon... ANIME SOON PLEASE?! 😭— Schmitz (@SchmitzUnd) December 18, 2019
