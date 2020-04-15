My Hero Academia Renews Pleas for 'Vigilantes' Anime

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is easily the biggest spin-off of the main franchise focusing on the students of UA Academy, and while the manga is shortly coming to a close, fans are petitioning for the story following the young hero named "The Crawler" as well as a series of other crime fighters looking to clean up the streets outside the usual world of "hero-dom". While the series focused on these brand new characters facing different threats, it also dove into the past of some characters such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, and other teachers of UA Academy!

With the various stories of Vigilantes offering us new aspects of the world of My Hero Academia, it's clear that fans are rallying behind seeing the events of this manga spin-off given an anime of its own!