While fans are awaiting Witch Hat Atelier Season 2, the anime drops a gorgeous new visual of Qifrey. Witch Hat Atelier is easily one of the biggest anime of the year, and fans will see the return of their beloved characters next year. Produced by studio BUG FILMS, this breathtaking anime is based on the manga written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Morning Two since 2016. The first season has only introduced the premise of this whimsical fantasy, but things will get more intense in the sequel season.

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One of the characters at the center of attention will be Qifrey, who became a fan-favorite after the anime debut. Whether it’s his moral ambiguity, his skills, or his goal that he is desperate to accomplish, everything about him easily makes him the most captivating character in the story. November 19th is his birthday, and to commemorate the special day, Kairi Unabara drew a gorgeous visual of Qifrey holding a bouquet of flowers. Unabara serves as the Chief Animation Director and the character designer of the anime. The birthday visual was shared by the official X handle of the anime, which immediately went viral as fans can’t help but adore Unabara’s stunning art style.

Image Courtesy of BUG FILMS

So far, the anime has only confirmed a 2027 release window, but it has yet to lock down an exact release date. Fans don’t even know which season’s lineup will include the anime, but we can expect an update when next year begins. Additionally, the second season will be streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the first season to jog your memory. Before each anime season, Crunchyroll reveals a lineup that includes the release dates, the English dub confirmation, and the streaming timing. We can expect all streaming information related to Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 to be added on the website a few weeks ahead of the premiere.

Witch Hat Atelier Will Get More Intense in Season 2

Image courtesy of Bug Films

The anime ended its first season on a major cliffhanger in the middle of an attack in the Serpentback Cave. The story takes a turn for the worse in the finale since it’s evident Qifrey needs to fight his hardest to keep his apprentices safe. A teaser was also revealed along with the second season announcement in June this year, which shared a glimpse at a dark appearance of Coco.

This clearly means she will be tapping into a new kind of power that she might not have enough control over. The story finally took shape in the first season, but it keeps gradually building up the fact that the world of magic has something much darker and dangerous lurking around. Coco and her fellow apprentices will definitely break more norms and tap into more secrets of the world.

Are you excited for Qifrey’s return in Witch Hat Atelier Season 2? Which moment of this beloved character was your favorite in the first season? Let us know in the comments below.