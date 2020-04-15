Watch Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Free on Amazon Prime

✖

Pokemon has kept fans entertained for years now, and it seems like the series is in more demand than ever before. Due to the ongoing pandemic, well over a billion people around the world are shelter in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the U.S., that means families are buckling down to keep one another healthy, and Amazon Prime just made it way easier to watch Pokemon's live-action debut.

Earlier today, Amazon made an announcement in tangent with HBO about its movie and TV catalog. The pair have come together to share select series free with any Amazon user in the U.S., and HBO decided to knock down any pay walls between fans and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

According to the report, fans in the States can watch all of the live-action flick for free; The only thing you need to tune in is an Amazon account and steady wifi to buffer the movie. If you have all that, you are good to go catch your next Quarantine Viewing Party with family and friends... digitally, that is.

The Pokemon flick is not the only once which HBO sent over. The network has made films like The Lego Movie 2 as well as Smallfoot available via Amazon. Episodes of Big Little Lies, Barry, Ballers, Silicon Valley, and even Sesame Street are open to watch. This limited time offer will help keep more families at home during this public health crisis, so you can check out the full list of Amazon-HBO titles below:

HBO Original Series

1. Ballers (5 Seasons)

2. Barry (2 Seasons)

3. Big Little Lies (2 Seasons)

4. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

5. Succession (2 Seasons)

“Sesame Street” Episodes

1. Season 46 – Episodes 1, 4, 7, 9, 15, 19, 28, 31, 33

2. Season 47 – Only episodes 6, 10

3. Season 48 – Only Episodes 4, 9, 10, 12, 18, 27, 29, 32, 33

Warner Bros. Movies

1. Arthur

2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

3. Blinded by the Light

4. The Bridges of Madison County

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love

6. Empire of the Sun

7. Forget Paris

8. Happy Feet Two

9. Isn’t It Romantic?

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

11. Midnight Special

12. My Dog Skip

13. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

14. Pan

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

16. Red Riding Hood

17. Smallfoot

18. Storks

19. Sucker Punch

20. Unknown

HBO Docuseries and Documentaries

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion$

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Will you be checking out this movie for free during your next night off? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT- Variety

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.