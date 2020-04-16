Boruto Casts Kenjiro Tsuda to Voice Jigen

✖

There are few easy gigs in voice acting, but villains do seem to have the most fun. Time and again, actors within the industry have talked about their love of playing baddies given their unpredictable behavior, and it seems one Japanese actor is about to learn that much for himself. After all, Boruto has found an actor to voice Jigen, the leader of Kara will be embodied by none other than Kenjiro Tsuda.

The report comes from overseas as fans on social media uncovered an announcement regarding the casting. An official announcement is expected to debut shortly, but Boruto fans are already taking the time to research Tsuda to get an idea of his range.

Of course, Tsuda is an easy voice actor to look up. The veteran has a lengthy career with anime, and he got his big breakout role in Yu-Gi-Oh as Seto Kaiba. Over thee years, Tsuda has expanded his resume with shows like Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, One-Punch Man, and My Hero Academia.

As you can imagine, Tsuda is familiar with what it takes to voice a bad guy. Seto Kaiba was enough of a bully to show him the ropes, and the actor's gig as Endeavor has been triicky to delineate. Despite being a top Pro Hero, Endeavor is reviled by much of the My Hero Academia fandom thanks to his abusive personality.

Now, Tsuda will be tasked with bringing Jigen to life, and the order isn't small by any means. The leader of Kara has only been seen briefly in the anime, but manga readers know how dangerous the villain really is. Tsuda has his work cut out for him with this character, but Boruto fans are confident he will rise to thee challenge.

