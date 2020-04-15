Naruto Reveals Why Sakura Wanted to Learn Medical Ninjutsu to Start

Team 7 was easily the most popular trio of ninjas in the franchise of Naruto, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura introducing us to the world of Konoha but the recent sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown us the motivation behind the pink haired medical ninja studying further in this area. Sakura didn't attempt to learn devastating attacks such as the Rasengan or the Chidori, but rather, focused her chakra on the healing of her fellow ninjas. In a conversation with her daughter Sarada, the super strong ninja explores the reasoning behind why she focused on healing!

Throughout all three seasons of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we've seen Sakura develop from a young girl with a crush on Sasuke Uchiha who struggled with her short temper and internal monologue to an essential part of Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village, using her healing techniques that she had learned thanks in part to the help of the past Hokage, Lady Tsunade. Alongside these amazing healing capabilities, Sakura had an unnatural level of super strength, allowing her to punch holes through boulders and generally be a physical threat to any villains that were threatening Konoha's way of life!

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the adorable clip that features Sakura explaining how she learned more about the ninja art of healing in order to not be stuck in the shadow of her team mates of Naruto and Sasuke, using her talents to assist in Konoha's missions by healing any injury:

That was such a heartwarming convo! Sakura explaining to Sarada why she wanted to learn medical ninjutsu pic.twitter.com/UpVTfc69TE — Jackson (@Boruto4life) April 12, 2020

Sakura, as fans of the Naruto franchise know, eventually ended up with the crush of her life, Sasuke Uchiha, with the pair eventually having their daughter Sarada. With Sarada living up to the family name, she has joined both Boruto and Mitsuki as one third of the new iteration of Team 7. Though she might not be on Boruto's current power level, she has definitely found her place as the leader of the team as recently, in the manga, Sarada took charge in battling against the forces of the Kara Organization and being instrumental in saving the current Hokage, Naruto!

What do you think of the explanation for Sakura's "Ninja Way"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.