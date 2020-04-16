Keiji Fujiwara's Passing Floods Social Media with Fan Tributes

If you check out the anime fandom online today, you will see something unusual for the group. Yesterday, the community was thriving in light of National Anime Day, but a death has come to preoccupy the fandom. Reports from Japan have confirmed actor Keiji Fujiwara has passed away, and thee tragic loss has prompted anime fans to honor the star online.

If you head to Twitter or Reddit, you will find a memorial for Fujiwara rather easily. The actor has been trending globally in light of his passing, and fans have done so to honor his legacy. Fujiwara stands as one of Japan's most versatile voice actors, and he worked on numerous high-profile series from anime to video games.

As you can see below, a sample of those reactions can be found below, and they are powerful to read. Tributes are flooding in from around the world with fans and industry insiders limiting up Fujiwara. A slew of voice actors have also shown their respect to Fujiwara with talent like SungWon Cho expressing their dismay at the passing.

"I cannot believe Keiji Fujiwara's passed away. He was incredibly talented and had one of the coolest voices in the industry. I mean, come on, Hughes, Reno, Leorio, what an absolute legend, this is such a huge loss," the actor shared with fans.

As fans come to terms with Fujiwara's passing, many are flocking to watch some his classic performances. The actor may have gotten his big break with Crayon Shin-chan, but the veteran reached global stardom for his work on shows like Hunter x Hunter, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Attack on Titan. Each of the gigs taken by Fujiwara were uniquely a challenge, and fans admit no one could have done those characters better than the late actor.

