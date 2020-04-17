Megan Thee Stallion Says Inuyasha Was Her First Anime Crush

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the opportunity to sit down with the fine folks at Crunchyroll discussing her love of anime, what anime she is currently watching, and even revealing the identity of her first anime crush in the form of the demonic hero who goes by the name of Inuyasha. With the anime series long being a fan favorite, following the demonic anime hero and his companion, Kagome, who is a young girl who was taken from her mundane life to enter a world of monsters and magic.

The songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has kept no secret regarding her love of anime, frequently making references to her love of the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In the recent interview with the anime streaming service, she noted that she is continuing to plow through the anime series and even notes that she is watching the lesser known anime series of Black Butler and Blood Lad at present. It's no surprise to hear that Megan's first anime crush was the young demon boy as this was also the first anime television show she had seen, as she notes during the chat. With so many episodes of the Inuyasha series to make your way through, you definitely gain an in-depth understanding of both the demon himself and his compainions!

Twitter User BlackGirlsAnime shared the brief clip that shares Megan's love of the series, how for a time she was watching it on a nightly basis, her struggle with the long number of episodes, and finally how Inuyasha became her first anime crush:

Inuyasha had 167 episodes of its initial anime run, premiering in the year 2000, but eventually returning for twenty six new episodes as a part of Inuyasha: The Final Act! Even though the anime franchise ended years ago, fans still hold the series and the characters close to their hearts, making it a fan favorite and consistently referenced when it comes to anime conversations. With the series being brought to North America thanks to Cartoon Network's Toonami, it is definitely a beloved property the world over!

What was your first anime crush? Do you think we should see a sequel to Inuyasha one day? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime crushes!

