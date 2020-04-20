Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Shares Blu-ray, DVD Release Info

✖

Digimon Adventure is having a comeback these days, and fans do not mind. Not long ago, the franchise rebooted itself with a new series which modernizes the original DigiDestined team. The reboot anime has been met with praise from new and old fans alike, but that is not all. Earlier this year, Digimon Adventure was slated to drop its new movie in the U.S. for a limited theatrical run before the ongoing pandemic cancelled those plans. But don't worry too much about the film!

No, there is no need to. You might not be able to check out the movie in theaters for awhile, but Shout! Factory plans on releasing Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to home video in a matter of months. So you can thank Taichi and the gang for speeding up the release if you'd like!

According to the new report, Digimon Adventure will bring its latest film to Blu-ray and DVD on July 7. Fans will be able to order the bundles online before too long, and Shout! Factory says this epic film is one which audiences will not want to miss no matter what.

"A must-own for fans, collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts, this definitive entertainment release promises to captivate you on the edge of your seat. DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and will be made available in stores and other fine retailers."

"Die-hard fans further rejoice! Toei Animation has revamped this highly sought-after anime movie for North American audiences by bringing onboard a stellar English voice cast. Joshua Seth, who voiced the main character Tai Kamiya in the original series, returns to the role for this feature film, alongside an exciting team of voice talent. As excitement builds for the DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Blu-ray and DVD release, Shout! Factory and Toei Animation will announce additional news and activities for fans in the incoming months," the company confirmed.

For now, fans are mark this release date on their calendars as April comes to a close. The home video release of Digimon Adventure hopes to thrill fans in a couple months, so you can read up on its full synopsis below:

"Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before "chosen children" will become adults."

