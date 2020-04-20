Digimon Fans are Sad to See the Reboot Delayed Indefinitely
It's an unfortunately uncertain time for many as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and has led to the shutdown of many productions in the entertainment industry. The anime world has also been hit as a result, and Japan's recent declared state of emergency has meant that several major anime are going to be delayed for the foreseeable future. Toei Animation joined the list of delays, sadly, as they announced that both One Piece and Digimon Adventure will be going on hiatus indefinitely until the health and safety of their staff is no longer in question.
While One Piece's hiatus is undoubtedly hurting fans for the time being, Digimon Adventure's hiatus is definitely a much tougher pill to swallow. With only three episodes under its belt at the time of the delay, the reboot was getting ready to completely kick off in full as Tai and the other DigiDestined kids had taken their first real steps into the new Digital World.
Read on to see how Digimon fans are feeling now that the rebooted series will be going on a hiatus for the foreseeable future, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
MFW
mfw Digimon Adventure: (2020) is put on hiatus after three episodes pic.twitter.com/WvkPj2eae4— Lost in Translationmon: A Digimon Podcast and Blog (@translationmon) April 20, 2020
"What are the Odds?"
3 episodes in and digimon is already on hiatus. I completely understand why but what are the odds https://t.co/fdfjCuuWOi— RefGarnet #ThankYouAnipoke (@RefGarnet) April 20, 2020
Not a Bad Pitch...
I guess a benefit of the hiatus is more people will get to watch #Digimon Adventure: for free, since all three episodes will be free on Crunchyroll starting next week.
Since they're all covering one continuous event as a mini-arc, it'd be like a short film when binged.— Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer 🦌 (@jeyshan26) April 20, 2020
"Time to Work on a Cure"
digimon adventure 2020 put on hiatus... time to work on a cure 🙄— shwobbuffet (@JpegSooper) April 20, 2020
Digimon Definitely Has Bad Luck...
Of course Digimon had to return to TV in the middle of a global pandemic.
I get why the show needs to go on hiatus, but boy does it suck considering how strong the opening episodes have been.— Tony (@KuwabaraTheMan) April 20, 2020
Great Idea!
Not sure what to watch each week with Digimon Adventure: (2020) on hiatus?
Why not just watch Revenge of Diaboromon every week instead?— Maychinedramon (@AncientIrismon) April 20, 2020
Agumon...Where are You Going?
Digimon delayed. pic.twitter.com/9F35zISTTF— datwerg² (@datwerg) April 20, 2020
As Long as the Staff is Safe and Healthy!
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Digimon Adventure: is on hiatus.
This is sad for us but we should think on the staff's health and well-being.#Digimon #DigimonAdventure— Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) April 20, 2020
