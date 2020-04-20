Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Confirms Season 2 with New Clip

When Netflix first announced it was going to be producing a new 3DCG animated entry in the Ghost in the Shell franchise with Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, Production I.G. USA President Maki Terashima-Furuta noted how this new series would have two seasons with 12 episodes each. Now that the worldwide premiere of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is upon us in just a few days, that second season has been confirmed to be moving forward as Netflix gets ready to launch the new anime on April 23rd.

To further hype the upcoming premiere of the new Ghost in the Shell series in just a matter of days, Netflix has released a brand new clip so fans can get a new look at what this series will be like when it premieres. You can check it out in the video above as it shows off more of the anime's 3DCG makeover.

When the two seasons were first announced, Terashima-Furuta noted how Kenji Kamimiya (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) would each be taking the reigns on one of the seasons, but it's not quite clear which director will be handling which season just yet. As for the potential release window for the new season, the current novel coronavirus pandemic could potentially have an impact on the second season's production as well.

As for the staff and cast behind the new series, Birthday Wonderland illustrator Ilya Kuvshinow is the series' character designer with much of the cast returning from previous iterations of the anime to voice their respective characters. Information for the series' prospective English dubbed release is still being kept a mystery as of this writing, however.

The 3DCG look for the new Ghost in the Shell series has certainly caused a debate among fans, but Netflix's anime slate has seen an increasing amount of CG for its originals and other releases over the years. But perhaps it's best to hold off on a final decision one way or the other until we can actually check out the new series for ourselves!

