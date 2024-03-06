Avatar: The Last Airbender Tops Netflix's Charts in Second Week

Avatar: The Last Airbender was recently announced to return for not one but two more seasons, and it's no surprise as the live-action series is topping the charts on Netflix in the second week of its release! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been absolutely dominating Netflix ever since the live-action series debuted last month as fans have been flocking to the project to see how it translated the original animated show. With the series returning for more seasons and getting a confirmation for its future so early, it seems the numbers have been there to support it from the very beginning.

Avatar: The Last Airbender had done very well with Netflix upon its debut as the first season of the live-action series quickly took the top spot on the streamer in its first week of release. Now it seems the trend is continuing as it is still holding strong in its second week out. According to Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has claimed the number one spot for TV shows in its second week with 19,900,000 million views. This brings the total to over 41 million views since it's been released, so it's showing no signs of slowing down yet.

(Photo: Netflix)

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 with Netflix, but it has yet to be revealed when the new seasons will be releasing with the service. This means the live-action series will be offering a complete adaptation of the events of the original series, but it's still not clear what this means for the future of the franchise with Netflix. As for now, you can find the eight episode first season streaming with Netflix.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

How are you feeling about Avatar: The Last Airbender's success with Netflix so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!