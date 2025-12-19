17 Years Later, One Piece Still Can’t Top One Moment

One Piece is currently exploring its final saga in the anime, and with so many hype-filled moments, the series continues to deliver one amazing moment after another. This year, the One Piece anime adapted the Egghead arc from the manga, which has proven to be one of the most impactful arcs so far. It features Dr Vegapunk, the most knowledgeable figure in the series, revealing crucial information before his final moments. With the arc’s climax approaching, marked by epic battles and the emotional narrative of Kuma’s past coming full circle, the anime alone has delivered many unforgettable moments this year. However, according to fans, none of them have managed to surpass a moment from an episode that aired more than 17 years ago.

One Piece Episode 377, titled “My Crewmate’s Pain Is My Pain, Zoro Fights Prepared to Die,” was released on November 16, 2008, and remains the highest-rated One Piece episode on IMDb, holding a 9.8 rating from over 62,000 fan reviews. While the anime has produced outstanding episodes this year, such as Episode 1136, “Kuma’s Life,” which briefly claimed the top spot, it eventually fell below Episode 377’s long-standing reign. This highlights that fans are still not over Zoro’s iconic “Nothing Happened” moment, which continues to be regarded as one of the greatest and most powerful scenes in the series.

Zoro’s Iconic Moment Remains the Best in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Roronoa Zoro is perhaps the most beloved character in the franchise, embodying a level of charisma and coolness that few characters in the series, and arguably the anime industry, can match. Zoro’s actions in One Piece give him instant recognition, which is reflected in the reception of his biggest recent fight against King in Episode 1062. That episode became the most-rated One Piece episode on IMDb, with over 100,000 reviews and a strong 9.7 rating. Given that Zoro’s “Nothing Happened” moment remains his most iconic scene, it’s no surprise that fans still regard it as one of the coolest moments in the entire series.

Fans are right to hold this moment in such high regard, as it isn’t just visually or emotionally cool; it perfectly captures Zoro’s unwavering loyalty to his captain. In that scene, Zoro is willing to abandon his own dreams and even give up his life for Luffy, demonstrating a level of devotion rarely matched in the One Piece anime. With even Kuma’s emotional storyline failing to surpass this moment in fan rankings, it seems likely that this record can only be broken by Zoro himself, possibly in the final saga of One Piece, if Oda once again gives him a moment of similar legendary impact.

