Crunchyroll Launches Same Day Dub for 2026’s First Big Anime

A new year has officially kickstarted a whole new wave of anime premieres, and Crunchyroll is starting off big with the same day English dub release for the first major series of 2026. Last year was one of the biggest years for anime in some time, but 2026 is already slating to be even bigger with the Winter 2026 anime schedule and its planned new releases. The first wave of new anime has begun to premiere this weekend, and that includes a series that had been delayed from its originally scheduled debut last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First slated to premiere during the Fall 2025 anime schedule before being delayed to its new debut in Winter 2026, Sentenced to Be a Hero has now kicked off its run with the premiere of its very first episode in Japan. But as a cool twist, Crunchyroll has also launched the official English dub release for the new anime along with its Japanese language premiere. And it will be continuing to stream its new episodes weekly, and dub fans will be able to check it all out at the same time.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Launches Same-Day English Dub on Crunchryoll

Play video

With the premiere of Sentenced to Be a Hero, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the anime will be a same-day English dub release alongside the premiere of the Japanese language episodes. Directed by Shawn Gann, Episode 1 of the new anime is now available for streaming and it’s a full hour long adventure to bring in the new year in a massive way. This is going to be one of the biggest new anime releases of the year, and now English dub fans won’t have to miss any of it.

The English dub cast for Sentenced to Be a Hero includes the likes of David Matranga as Xylo, Emi Lo as Teoritta, Joshua Waters as Dotta, Dawn M. Bennett as Kivia, Jessie James Grelle as Venetim, Nicholas Huber as Rajit, Jim Foronda as Priest, Naya Moreno as Siena, Ethan Gallaro as Zofflec, and Abigail Blythe, Kelly Greenshield, Peyton Howard, Joshua Hires, Tom Aglio, Mauricio Ortiz-Segura, Alex Hanback, Brandon Acosta, Eli Farmer, Abi Kumar, Conner Allison, and Seth Magill in additional roles.

It’s Time for Winter 2026 Anime

Courtesy of Studio KAI

The Winter 2026 anime schedule has officially kicked off in full, and that means we’re about to see a ton of new anime releases that you will want to be looking out for. There’s going to be plenty of anime coming to Crunchyroll this month especially, and that also means there are going to be a lot of new English dub releases as well. But they might not be as lucky as Sentenced to Be a Hero is when it comes to its same-day dub release.

Either way, fans are going to have a lot to look forward to over the course of the next few weeks as Sentenced to Be a Hero‘s massive hour long premiere is only really the first major salvo of a new wave of releases that are going to hit hard. It’s going to pretty much be one massive launch after another, so fans are going to need to keep an eye out with platforms like Crunchyroll to see what’s next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!