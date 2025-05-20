Lupin the Third’s New Movie Reveals Stunning New Look & Trailer: Watch

2025 has been a major year for anime classics to make a comeback. Not only are anime fans seeing the return of amazing shows like Yaiba, which have received stunning ground-up adaptations, but other long-standing franchises like Detective Conan and even Lupin the Third are coming back into the limelight. In a nostalgia-fueled trailer showing all of Lupin III’s best moments over the decades, the latest installment in the franchise, Lupin the Third: The Movie – Immortal Bloodline, produced by Telecom Animation Film, is looking to be another major win for the iconic series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming film is set to follow Lupin and his friends as they travel to an isolated, mysterious island in order to try and uncover some sort of lost treasure. In the process, they discover a strange, supposedly immortal ruler named Muom, whose reign has led the island into a neat post-apocalyptic state of being. With danger all around them, Lupin has to use his usual schemes to evade Muom and the island’s inhabitants in order to steal the treasure and make it out alive.

For Anime Fans New & Old, There’s No Better Nostalgia Hit Than a Lupin Film

Lupin the Third is one of the many classic anime franchises that have a way of winning the hearts of anime fans regardless of what generation they were born in, or when they decided to begin watching the medium. Originally created by Monkey Punch in 1967, Lupin the Third follows the titular Lupin, who is, of course, the grandson of another iconic fictional thief – Arsène Lupin, originally created by Maurice Leblanc, and is considered the world’s greatest and most accomplished thief. At his side is Daisuke Jigen, Lupin’s right-hand man and friend who also just so happens to be an expert marksman. While many of the early adventures in the manga primarily feature these two characters, they very frequently get help from a swordsman named Goemon Ishikawa XIII, and the series resident femme fatale, Fujiko Mine.

TMS

With its unique visual flair and old-school-cool vibe, Lupin the Third has gone on to inspire a number of other noir series, including Shinichiro Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, two classics in their own right who have an equal stayin power among anime fans. Plus, the almost buddy cop dynamic of the series’ two leads makes the chemistry between the characters absolutely magnetic for audiences, and is a massive reason why the franchise has been able to sustain itself for well over 56 years with a massive catalogue of animated adaptations for fans to dig into, including a crossover with fellow retro anime icon, Detective Conan. With Lupin the Third: The Movie – Immortal Bloodline set to make its theatrical debut on June 26, 2025 in Japan, it seems as though the gentleman thief will be returning once again to steal the hearts of the newest generation of anime fans, and solidify his legacy one more time.

Source: Official Lupin the Third on X (Formerly Twitter)

