30 Years Later, One of The Greatest Shonen Jump Classics Is Finally Returning With a New Series

Even decades later, there’s just something undeniably special about ‘90s anime. It wasn’t just the stories or the characters that set the era apart, it was the entire aesthetic. The warm, slightly grainy visuals, the hand-drawn animation, and the raw emotion in every scene made these shows truly timeless. Whether it was the intense battles in Dragon Ball Z or Sailor Moon fighting the bad guys, this era gave us some of the most iconic anime that still hold up today, be it for their memorable plot, or even just particular scenes or arcs.

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But these anime aren’t just iconic. They’re also deeply nostalgic. So much so that the moment you hear those classic opening songs, you’re instantly transported back to those childhood moments, glued to the TV, completely hooked. These shows were more than just entertainment; they became an important part of growing up. And even after all these years, they still have the same magic. So let’s take a trip down the memory lane and revisit the 10 best nostalgic ‘90s anime that made us laugh, cry, and fall in love with anime in the first place.

What Is Great Teacher Onizuka About?

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Tooru Fujisawa’s Great Teacher Onizuka follows Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who sets out to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls. But as Onizuka earns his teaching degree, he develops a conscience and the story takes a wholesome turn as he resolves to become the greatest teacher ever. This resolve is tested when he’s put in charge of the delinquent class 3-4, but Onizuka prevails, reaching out to each student to help them overcome their monsters.

Although considered a shonen, Great Teacher Onizuka comes off more as a seinen thanks to its mature themes. The anime deals with topics like grooming, bullying, and depression as Onizuka tries to bring his class of troubled teens around and some of it can be considered controversial today. That said, Great Teacher Onizuka also tells an inspiring story of redemption that should not be overlooked.

Why Is Great Teacher Onizuka So Loved?

Great Teacher Onizuka is a forgotten classic if ever there were one. While contemporary anime fans gush over the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Akira, Dragon Ball, and Cowboy Bebop, Great Teacher Onizuka sits patiently in the corner waiting for the same love and attention. The show might feature some controversial moments that could make modern audiences cringe, especially in its opening episodes, but its tale of redemption and growth is a timeless one.

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