One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Reveals Ace’s Heartbreaking Connection With Shanks

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Even more than a decade after his death, Ace is a major part of One Piece and is just as much loved among fans as he was before. His death is one of the most tragic moments in the series, forcing Luffy to become stronger so he won’t lose anyone important to him again. While the beloved character will never come back to life, his will, his memories, and his dreams are being carried out by those close to him. He touched the lives of many around him, not just his brothers but also Yamato, Tama, and his crew members. Many people went to war against the World Government in hopes of saving his life, but the young pirate couldn’t escape his fate.

Although it’s evident that Ace could’ve survived the war, he still didn’t hesitate for a second to lay down his life for Luffy. Among the many people who tried to save him, one of them was Shanks, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. However, even his attempts were futile, and he arrived in Marineford after Ace and Whitebeard lost their lives. As the manga is currently featuring its Elbaph Arc, the latest Chapter 1169 reveals a heartbreaking connection between the two.

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Reveals That Shanks Thought of Ace As His Brother

As the flashback in the latest arc continues, the series continues the conversation between Gaban and Shanks when they met in Elbaph 14 years ago. After learning that Roger had a son, Shanks points out how Ace is like a brother to him. Shanks was only a year old when he was adopted by Roger and spent his life growing up on the seas along with the Roger Pirates. Both Shanks and Buggy were like children of the crew members, making their bond even deeper compared to other pirates. Shanks was genuinely happy to learn about Ace and even hoped he’d follow in his father’s footsteps.

While the two of them weren’t especially close, they did meet once and talked about Luffy to their hearts’ content. After knowing that Ace was pursuing Blackbeard, Shanks did everything he could to stop him, even to the point of requesting Whitebeard. Shanks also made his way to Marineford, but reality was far crueler than he realized. He carried the dead body of Roger’s son and performed the burial along with Whitebeard. Thanks to his influence, he was able to give Ace and Whitebeard a proper send-off. If not for him, the Marines would’ve never let two of the most dangerous pirates in the world have a proper funeral. Considering the connection between them, the tragedy of Ace’s death hits even harder, especially after the efforts Shanks put into saving him.

