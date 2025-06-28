Sailor Moon Fans Have 3 Days to Watch Its Most Faithful Anime

Sailor Moon has been a premiere anime franchise for decades, with the story of the Sailor Scouts hitting the screen several different times. One of the greatest and most faithful takes on the manga series from creator Naoko Takeuchi just so happened to arrive in recent years. Unfortunately, as is the case with many streaming services, it appears as though said adaptation is not a permanent part of its previous platform. If you want to check out the series one last time on Netflix, you don’t have much time to do so as the clock is ticking.

Sailor Moon Crystal first hit the scene in 2014, releasing three seasons that adapted the events of the manga and gave us a beginning, middle, and end for Usagi Tsukino’s story. Following the initial web series, the shojo franchise would go on to release two films in Sailor Moon Eternal and Sailor Moon Cosmos. On July 1st, Sailor Moon Crystal will be leaving Netflix but fear not, as the anime adaptation will have another home where the series will remain. Luckily, the Sailor Scout series is available to stream in full on Hulu, with the first season also available to watch on Crunchyroll, giving Sailor Moon fans more opportunity to watch the series.

The Future of Sailor Moon

So far, there has been no word regarding Sailor Moon releasing a new anime adaptation in the future. For the time being, 2023’s Sailor Moon Cosmos might be the last time we see the Sailor Scouts for quite some time which makes sense considering the shojo’s track record. Sailor Moon first hit the small screen in the late 1990s and it took decades for the show to make a comeback. Fingers crossed that Toei Animation might one day return to Usagi’s universe with a fresh take on the shojo.

Earlier this year, Sailor Moon made an unexpected arrival in North America thanks to the touring performance known as “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live.” While the tour ended earlier in 2025, it proves that there is a market for live-action anime adaptations hitting the stage in the West, especially when it comes to transforming original stories into musicals. Joining the Sailor Scouts in the past, plays like Death Note and Attack on Titan even had their characters belt tunes in unison.

The streaming wars these days have become more ferocious when it comes to all things anime, as the medium continues to grow in popularity worldwide. Numerous classic and original series are hitting platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and Hulu and there are sure to be far more examples of properties playing leapfrog across the board. Luckily, Sailor Moon itself remains a big part of the streaming platforms to this day.

