7 Years Later, One Piece Finally Settles Its Biggest Debate

One Piece Chapter 1167, the latest installment in the franchise, continues Loki’s backstory and explores the aftermath of the God Valley incident. In doing so, it also settles a debate fans have been having for seven years about a mysterious character. This reveal clears up long-standing speculation about whether one of the series’ enigmatic figures was actually an evil character. Before the Wano arc began, One Piece featured the Reverie arc, and in Chapter 907, released in June 2018, it introduced a character whose appearance was similar to Shanks. Since Shanks was shrouded in mystery at that point, many fans believed he might be a government spy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It wasn’t until the latest arc began earlier this year that fans learned Shanks has a twin, and that his older twin, Shamrock, could have been the one meeting the Five Elders at the Reverie. Even after it was revealed that Shanks had been to Mariejois and had a mark on his hand, doubts about his role persisted. But now, One Piece Chapter 1167 makes it clear that Shanks isn’t evil after all, finally resolving the speculation surrounding his pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

One Piece Finally Settles Doubts Regarding Shanks’ Role

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As One Piece Chapter 1167, titled “Ida’s Sons,” continues exploring the aftermath of the God Valley incident, its final pages reveal what Shanks actually did during his time there. It shows that Shanks, much like Harold, was next in line to become one of the God’s Knights, serving as a sub-officer. However, his actions in this chapter make it clear that he never intended to become a pawn of the World Government. Instead, he was there solely to gather information and help cause internal disruption. The chapter confirms that Shanks was the one who gave Fisher Tiger access to the armory, enabling the success of their rebellion.

It is also evident that Shanks is merely trying to dismiss Harald when he meets him, only pretending to be rude. His urgency in learning about the Holy Land makes it clear that he simply wants more information, suggesting that his visit to the Holy Land was purely for intelligence gathering, likely tied to a larger plan. There is now no solid reason to believe that Shanks is a spy for the World Government; instead, everything he has done appears to be driven by his own motives, possibly in preparation for taking the World Government down.

Even if it is eventually revealed that Shanks was the one who met the Gorosei during the Reverie arc, it is now reasonable to assume he met them as part of his own scheme. Shanks has always been one of One Piece‘s most mysterious characters, and while his ultimate goal remains unclear, there is now enough evidence to settle the debate once and for all that he is not a government spy but someone acting according to his own grand designs.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!