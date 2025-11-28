One Piece’s God Valley Flashback Explains Why The World Is Terrified of The D. Clan

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing Elbaf Arc of the One Piece manga continues to drop one intense chapter after another. Not long after Luffy and his crew arrive on the fabled land of the Giants, the Holy Knights secretly enter the island with the intention of taking it over. Instead of confronting the Giants directly, the Holy Knights take the children hostage in hopes of making them surrender by force. While the initial attack has been in favor of the villains, the manga commences a crucial backstory before the main fight begins. So far, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Loki plan to enter the battlefield, but only after the end of the flashback, which will reveal the truth behind Harald’s death.

While the Giants believe Loki, the Prince of Elbaf and Harald’s son, killed their beloved king, the truth is far more complex than they realize. Before revealing the reason behind Harald’s death, the manga follows his journey, eventually revealing his first meeting with the legendary pirate Rocks D. Xebec. It doesn’t take long for the pirate to take all the spotlight until everything about the God Valley Incident is revealed. The incident once again proved how terrifying members of the D. Clan can be.

The D. Clan Truly Have The Power to Change One Piece’s World

For several years, One Piece fans have been hearing phrases such as “the Will of the D” and “the D will kick up a storm.” However, except for the fact that all members of the D. Clan are crucial to the story, the series hasn’t delved deeper into what these phrases stand for. Despite this, there’s something about them that makes the world fear their power.

Not to mention that the World Government always keeps its eye out for those bearing the name who have the potential to change history. During the God Valley Incident, Roger, Garp, and Xebec, all members of the same clan, kicked up the very storm that the world feared. After Imu successfully made Xebec their puppet, the alliance between Roger and Garp made history.

The three showed powers of such unprecedented level that the island shook, and even now, such ability isn’t easy to match. The three leading figures during the God Valley Incident turned the world upside down, and it hasn’t been the same since that fateful day. The balance of power shifted, and an entire island was wiped out without a trace. This is only the beginning, since now that the manga is in its Final Saga, more truth about the D. Clan will continue to unravel.

