One Piece Unveils Shanks and His Brother’s Past

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is bringing us one surprise after another as we meet new characters. Chapter 1137 introduces Shamrock Figarland, the Commander of the Holy Knights and Garling’s son. He first appears in Chapter 907, where he meets the Gorosei to talk about a certain pirate. However, fans didn’t know at the time that he would turn out to be Shanks’ brother. Of course, countless theories were circulating around because the man didn’t have the same scar as him. He was also wearing the hood, just like in Chapter 1134, where he arrives in Elbaf.

Shamrock was again covering his face with a hood the same way he did in Chapter 907. Only his side profile was visible, and his demeanor was completely different from Shanks. One Piece Chapter 1137 reveals that he indeed looks exactly like Shanks. Unlike Shanks, who wishes to protect Elbaf, Shamrock’s goal is to bring it under the control of the World Government. He starts by recruiting Loki, the Cursed Elbaf Prince, as a Holy Knight. Since Loki refused the offer, Shamrock reveals he has another plan in mind. The latest Chapter 1138 unveils the secret behind the brothers’ past.

One Piece Chapter 1138 Reveals Shamrock Knows About Shanks

While speaking with Loki, Shamrock unveils that Shanks is his younger twin brother. He was separated from the Figarland Family during the God Valley Incident. However, he once went to Mary Geoise but chose to live as a pirate. Shamrock expresses his disgust towards the surface world and there’s a lingering disappointment that his brother isn’t one of them. Shanks probably found out about it in Chapter 1095 where he started crying after Roger told him something.

Roger was Shanks’ father figure and the young boy spent his entire life on the seas. However, during the final journey to Laugh Tale, Roger leaves Buggy and Shanks because they know the journey ahead would be much too dangerous for young boys. At the age of fifteen, Shanks reunites with Roger only to find out that he is planning to turn himself in. However, Roger probably told Shanks another secret before bidding farewell. He picked a one-year-old baby from a treasure chest during the God Valley Incident.

Roger took Shanks with him, but he must have found out the truth at some point. Additionally, since Shanks is a famous Yonko, there’s no way the Figarland Family would have been in the dark about him. Celestial Dragons are the most esteemed group of people descending from the twenty rulers who played a major role in establishing the World Government. Despite their noble status, they engage in human trafficking, slavery, and all kinds of vile crimes.

Although the public hates those nobles, they, too, are afraid of the Marines’ powers to do anything about them. Shanks have been used to living freely among the common folks. Knowing him, the life of a Celestial Dragon was never of interest to him. He most likely went there to see his family but decided they weren’t worth giving up his freedom over.