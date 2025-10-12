10 Most Powerful Naruto & Boruto Characters of All Time

The Naruto franchise stands as a classic Shonen series, and as its narrative progresses, the power scale continues to grow. By the end of the Naruto series, fans were introduced to Kaguya Otsutsuki, the alien being from whom the Chakra system originated, and since then, the series’ power scale has broken all limits.

Boruto, Naruto’s successor, naturally builds upon this power scaling, introducing new characters even stronger than those in Naruto. Thus, this list mostly features characters from Boruto, especially the Otsutsuki clan members. However, a couple of Naruto legends make the cut as well, including the titular protagonist of the franchise, as it would be a crime not to include the legend himself.

10) Eida

Starting off this list is Eida, the character who swapped Boruto’s life with Kawaki’s using her omnipotence ability. Eida is one of Amado’s experiments and stands out due to her clairvoyance ability, which causes anyone affected by it to fall for her and protect her instead of harming her.

However, her power is limited to humans and does not affect those even slightly connected to the Ōtsutsuki, such as Boruto and Kawaki. Despite this limitation, her ability remains one of the most powerful ever featured in the series. The fact that she could alter reality for every person on Earth regarding Kawaki and Boruto elevates her to an almost omnipotent level. Considering her origins trace back to Shibai Ōtsutsuki, she indeed stands on the level of a god. Yet, with Sarada and Sumire remaining unaffected by her ability, it suggests a flaw that fans may see explored soon.

9) Kawaki

As the deuteragonist of the sequel, Kawaki, the adoptive brother of Boruto, is already one of the strongest characters in the franchise, which is natural given that he is destined to face his brother in the series’ final clash. Kawaki is not merely a strong shinobi but possibly Amado’s greatest creation. With Karma now fully under his control and the ability to use Isshiki Ōtsutsuki’s Shinjutsu, Kawaki is a force not to be underestimated.

From the developments in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it has become clear that Kawaki will continue to grow stronger alongside Boruto to confront the forces of the Divine Tree, especially since he aims to protect Naruto from Jura. Naturally, Kawaki’s strength will only keep increasing, and it will be fascinating to see how far he goes to protect Naruto.

8) Daemon

Daemon is another being who emerged from the legendary Shibai Ōtsutsuki’s physical remains and possesses his Saint Reflection ability, the power to redirect any damage intended for him back onto his opponent. Even the mere intent to kill him can result in the attacker’s own death. Because of this, no one has ever managed to lay a hand on Daemon, and he clearly stands in a league of his own.

In addition to this, Daemon possesses exceptional physical prowess that is virtually unparalleled. However, his ability does have a limitation; he must be in contact with someone to redirect any hostile intent toward himself. Regardless, this power remains overwhelmingly strong, as it functions autonomously and requires no conscious activation once the condition of physical contact is met.

7) Momoshiki

Momoshiki is the first major villain of the Boruto series, signaling that the upcoming antagonists would be on par with the Ōtsutsuki. Although Momoshiki claimed to be equal to Kaguya, he was forced to absorb his partner to stand against Naruto and Sasuke in battle.

Momoshiki possessed an array of abilities that made him stand out, but despite his strength as an Ōtsutsuki, he was ultimately defeated through the combined efforts of Naruto and Sasuke, whereas the two struggled to defeat Kaguya and had to seal her instead. This clearly indicates that Momoshiki is weaker than Kaguya, though far from weak himself. Given his central role in Boruto, there remains a possibility that Momoshiki could return even stronger than before.

6) Boruto

As the titular protagonist of Naruto’s successor, Boruto is emerging as one of the strongest characters in existence and is now clearly the most powerful shinobi alive. This naturally sets him on the path toward joining the ranks of omnipotent beings and eventually standing against them in his destined battle. The series has elevated his character by granting him an array of abilities inherited from the greatest shinobi of the past.

While Boruto can use signature techniques from both his father and his master, incorporating Sasuke Uchiha’s sword style, he also wields other notable abilities, including his own unique technique, Uzuhiko. With Momoshiki residing within him, Boruto’s potential to grow even stronger is undeniable, and he is ultimately destined to become the most powerful character ever.

5) Naruto

Naruto is considered the strongest shinobi in the world, and he has certainly proven himself worthy of that title. However, he wouldn’t have made the cut in this list if not for the “Baryon Mode” he unleashed during his fight against Isshiki. Baryon Mode stands as not only Naruto’s most powerful transformation but also the most powerful form ever featured in the entire franchise.

This mode allowed Naruto to drain the life force of anyone he struck, ultimately causing them to cease to exist. This is precisely how he managed to defeat the overwhelmingly powerful Isshiki once and for all. Had this transformation not been a one-time occurrence, Naruto would have stood as the strongest being, rivaling even the gods.

4) Kaguya

The main villain of the original Naruto is the final legend from the Naruto series to make the cut in this list, and it is from her that the power scale of the entire story shifted dramatically. While other Ōtsutsuki, such as Momoshiki and Isshiki, were eventually killed, Kaguya remains the only one who was not slain but instead sealed away.

When Kaguya faced her sons and later Naruto and Sasuke in the final battle, they were not strong enough to defeat her outright and thus chose to seal her instead. However, this does not diminish her power, as her vast array of abilities proved her to be one of the strongest Ōtsutsuki, clearly surpassing even Momoshiki.

3) Isshiki

Supposedly, the original main antagonist of the Naruto series, Isshiki Ōtsutsuki, was the first Ōtsutsuki to descend on Earth alongside Kaguya until her betrayal. Surviving for thousands of years, Isshiki eventually managed to obtain a vessel and came close to implanting a new Karma in Kawaki.

In his first vessel, Jigen, Isshiki proved himself to be an immensely powerful character, taking on both Naruto and Sasuke alone. When he unleashed his full power, he was virtually unbeatable until Naruto’s Baryon Mode drained his vitality, causing him to cease to exist. However, the fact that Isshiki remained so overwhelmingly powerful even at the verge of death proves his incredible potential, and had he consumed the Chakra Fruit and gained a new Karma, he would have undoubtedly become even stronger.

2) Jura

Jura is the main antagonist of the Boruto series and is naturally emerging as one of its strongest characters, already on the path to becoming the most powerful in the franchise. As the direct incarnation of the Ten-Tails, Jura is a being of immense physical strength and ninjutsu prowess, embodying the power of the tailed beast itself.

However, in his latest battle against Kawaki and Boruto, a moment occurred that may have elevated Jura to an entirely new level. Kashin Koji, possessing the power of prescience, the ability to see into the future, witnessed a vision in which Jura could actually perceive him through it. As the main antagonist of Boruto, Jura stands as its most formidable character and is on a path to surpassing all others.

1) Shibai Otsutsuki

With the appearance of the Otsutsuki clan members, the series’ power scale broke, making it evident that every new powerful character would somehow be associated with this clan. However, the mention of Shibai Otsutsuki in the series elevated the clan even further, with his example standing as the true peak of the Otsutsuki, an existence akin to a god.

Shibai Otsutsuki is only mentioned in text in the Boruto series, where it was revealed that he consumed countless Chakra Trees and revived himself through Karma multiple times until he ultimately abandoned his physical body and ascended to a higher realm. His remains alone were used to create immensely powerful beings such as Eida and Daemon, mentioned earlier in this list. There is no doubt that Shibai is the strongest being to ever exist in the Naruto franchise and will likely remain the most powerful.

