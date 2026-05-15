Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 34 Preview Teases Tragic News for Its Biggest Uchiha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 34 is set to release on May 20, and the preview for the upcoming chapter has confirmed tragic news for one of its most prominent characters. Ever since the second installment of Boruto began, Two Blue Vortex has consistently featured its main characters receiving new power upgrades that elevated them to a completely different level. It started with Boruto, who mastered several abilities inspired by some of the greatest shinobi to ever exist, while his sister, Himawari, developed Kurama’s power within her and emerged as one of the series’s prominent healers alongside her immense physical strength.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, all eyes were on another major character, Sarada Uchiha, arguably the second most prominent after Boruto himself. Sarada also surprised fans by finally beginning to utilize the Mangekyo Sharingan that had been teased since the first part of the manga. The primary ability of her Mangekyo Sharingan, dubbed Ohirume, essentially functions as a small black hole capable of absorbing various elements and ninjutsu. Because of this overwhelming power, Sarada was positioned as the key figure in defeating Mamushi by instantly eradicating the villain. However, she failed after being unable to fully utilize her ability, which placed immense strain on both her eyes and body. Unfortunately, the upcoming chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has now confirmed that her condition has worsened.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 34 Confirms Sarada Uchiha’s Condition Is Worsening

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Employing the Mangekyo Sharingan’s primary abilities has always come with the side effect of deteriorating eyesight for members of the Uchiha clan. This is something both Itachi and Sasuke experienced, with the latter suffering even more severely than Itachi. Thus, it is no surprise that Sarada is also being affected by this condition, following in her father’s footsteps and losing her eyesight at an even faster rate. The sneak peek for the upcoming chapter confirms this, with Sakura stating that Sarada’s eyesight has worsened significantly, alongside a visual confirmation showing that her blurry vision has become far more severe than before. It is tragic news for Sarada, especially considering that the prominent Uchiha of Naruto’s successor series had only recently begun to truly fill the Uchiha legacy.

The condition appears to be irreversible, as even Himawari’s healing could not help Sarada regain proper vision. Therefore, it raises the question of how exactly Sarada will recover her eyesight and continue contributing to battles with her overwhelmingly powerful abilities. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has repeatedly provided solutions through one of its most unique elements that the Naruto series never truly explored: scientific advancement. Much like the enhancements made to Kawaki as a vessel, Amado could potentially provide Sarada, a Uchiha, with scientific aid that elevates her character to a completely different level from previous Uchiha.

The Boruto series has already employed this concept before, and there is no reason it could not be applied to a Uchiha as well. At this point, while Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 34 confirms tragic news for Sarada, it is certainly not the end for her character, and the series is bound to introduce its own unique approach to elevate its sole Uchiha star beyond any Uchiha featured before.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!