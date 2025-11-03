3 Anime We Predict Will Be the Next Major Box Office Hit

The past year has proven that anime series and films cannot only compete, but surpass the success of Western media. Multiple anime films have done big numbers at the box office, with fans flocking to theaters to support their favorite series or streaming them from the comfort of their home. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has become the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, outperforming global franchises in terms of income and ratings; simultaneously, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc completely smashed its opening weekend release, garnering a large amount of revenue.

With more anime films planned to be released sometime next year, fans are wondering if the medium can continue to thrive in global box offices. The old stigma Western viewers had against anime is becoming less typical, with anime far more popular and widely embraced on a worldwide scale. In this list, we’ll be taking a look at some of the biggest anime series that plan to release a film at some point in 2026, with the potential to do big numbers and rake in viewers. If they’re not on your list to watch out for, definitely consider adding them.

3) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is one of the top anime series in the magical girl genre, known for its compelling characters and dissection of the genre. The anime came out swinging when it initially released, subverting long-upheld tropes that thrived in magical girl series, choosing to focus on the dark underbelly of the genre and what it entails. Themes that Puella Magi Madoka Magica addresses are mental health, trauma, the loss of innocence, grief, and sacrifice. It’s got gorgeous animation and design, adding to the visual appeal on top of the anime’s complex storyline.

It was announced that Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising will be debuting in February 2026. The movie’s trailer and visual key were released in the summer of this year, exciting long-time fans of the franchise who have been waiting for the film, which serves as a sequel to the last film in the franchise’s series. The original cast will return to reprise their roles, and hopefully tie together the cliffhanger that fans were left with 13 years ago. While this movie is part of a series, it’s likely to do well since the franchise has always been regarded as an iconic masterpiece in magical girl anime.

2) Made in Abyss

Made in the Abyss has quickly become a popular anime in the past couple of years, with audiences enjoying the dichotomy of its cute art style against the show’s dark, unsettling plot. The anime series was released back in 2017 and had a total of 13 episodes. It addressed themes of exploration and discovery, the pursuit of dreams, and the nature of humanity while heaping on elements of psychological horror. The graphic visuals and horrific fates of certain characters leave viewers stunned, with Made in the Abyss never pulling punches, regardless of how young the characters are as they experience varying shades of trauma.

Fans have been asking for a continuation of Made in the Abyss ever since the end of its second season, back in 2022. The franchise has released two recap movies on top of the anime show, along with Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, an adaptation of the “Ido Front” arc. The show’s creators have announced a series of new films, with the first one set for release in 2026. Its title will be Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery, a continuation taking place directly after the second season, and slated for release in theaters.

1) The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries has found huge success within the anime community in the past year, earning plenty of fans for its combination of gorgeous animation, intriguing plot, and likable characters. The show was initially released in 2023, with a second season debuting earlier this year to widespread praise. The Apothecary Diaries blends mystery and drama with historical elements, taking place in the Imperial Palace of a fictional country. If you’re interested in themes such as patriarchal systems, science and medicine, the dynamics of court, and social class, then I would highly recommend giving this series a closer look.

It has been announced that The Apothecary Diaries will have its third season air sometime next year. On top of the excitement of a new season, fans have also been given the news that the show will have a film produced and released sometime in December 2026. This original film animation is planned to explore and deepen the show’s overall world-building and narrative. While the film is technically only slated for a Japanese box office release, there’s always a chance that could change between now and 2026.

Do you agree with the picks on this list? Tell us which anime you think will be the next big thing in the comments below.