Chainsaw Man’s Movie Just Dropped The Greatest Fight Scene In Anime, And It’s Not Even Close

After two years of waiting, Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc is finally here, and it was well worth the wait. Between the gorgeous animation visuals and the overall high quality of the script, it’s a perfect continuation of Season 1 that more than lives up to the hype.

It’s easy to see why Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc has been such a hit with fans and critics. In terms of visuals, there’s one fight in particular that’s being hailed as not only the best fight in Chainsaw Man, but one of the best fights in all of anime. On the whole, it’s hard to argue with that.

How Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Released Anime’s Greatest Fight Scene

Much of the last third of 2025’s Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc is centered around Denji and Beam’s fight with Reze and the Typhoon Devil. Every moment is filled with some of the most fluid and all-around gorgeous animation from a MAPPA production, with one scene feeling like it was taken straight out of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s colored illustrations.

That high level of quality was best shown when Denji and Reze fought inside a building; not only was there incredible choreography from both characters, but the scene did a great job of using colors (and an occasional lack of them) to further highlight the intensity of every clash, making an already amazing battle even more visually stunning.

What makes it all even better is how much of a departure it was from the manga; the final fight of the Reze arc was originally fairly sparse, but the movie depicted things with much more action while still being fast-paced, and that, combined with its visual quality, made it one of the best anime fights a person could watch.

Chainsaw Man’s Movie Sets A New Standard For Season 2

With how well Chainsaw Man: The Movie has been received, its success will likely lead to the anime being renewed for a second season, and since so much of its success is owed to the high-paced approach of the film, that will likely be the style of Season 2, as opposed to the cinematic and methodical style of Season 1.

That idea could already be inferred by the Season 1 compilation film, as it was edited to make the first season feel more energetic and remove most of the slower parts people didn’t enjoy. Overall, the new style does a perfect job of capturing the manga’s aesthetic while still being great, so it’s hard to find any fault with that.

If Chainsaw Man season 2 does happen, then Tatsuya Yoshinari’s style will likely become the norm. However, given how great the final fight of Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc was, that’s something everyone should be excited about, so if this truly does become the new standard for the anime, it would be something truly special to behold.