New Bungo Stray Dogs Trailer Confirms Anime Return Release Date Amid Major Hiatus

Bungo Stray Dogs is coming back for a brand new anime later this Summer, and a new trailer is showing it off even while the main franchise is in the midst of a huge hiatus. Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa’s original manga release has been in a hiatus ever since it wrapped up a major turning point earlier this year, but fans have been more curious about the future of the TV anime series. With five seasons, OVAs, and a feature film already out, fans are curious about what could be coming next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bungo Stray Dogs fans might currently be waiting on Season 6 of the series, but thankfully there’s still more anime coming our way very shortly. Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! is the official spinoff anime series for the franchise, and previously revealed that it was going to return as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule with a new season. Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! Season 2 has now officially set a July 2nd release date, and celebrates with a new trailer you can check out below.

Play video

Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! Season 2 will be making its debut on July 2nd as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule (as the main franchise branches off of its tenth anniversary celebration), and it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when it hits. It’s going to feature a returning production team from the first season with Toshihiro Kikuchi returning to direct the next season for Studio Bones and Nomad.

Yudai Hanaoka will be serving as assistant director, Toko Machida will handle the scripts, Hiromi Daimi will be providing the character designs, and Taku Iwasaki will be composing the music. It’s also going to feature a returning voice cast from the main anime series with the likes of Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima, Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Doppo Kunikida, Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi, Kensho Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa, Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara, and more all confirmed to return thus far.

What’s Going on With Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6?

Courtesy of Studio Bones / Nomad

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 wrapped up its run back in 2023, but has yet to confirm any plans for a potential Season 6 as of the time of this writing. The manga release is now on hiatus following a major turning point in the story, so the future of both of those mainline releases are up in the air. But thankfully with the release of this new spinoff season, it confirms that the franchise is still very much active and a key franchise for Bones’ overall production moving forward too.

A spinoff anime series like this might be goofier than what fans of the long running action franchise might be hoping to see, but Bungo Stray Dogs is being kept in the current rotation. It’s keeping brand recognition alive even with something silly like this, and it’s a great way to keep the franchise going while the main series might not be ready yet. Because while fans could wait for much longer for more, this is going to help ease the pain in the meantime. Make sure you catch up with it all streaming with Crunchyroll for now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!