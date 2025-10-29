DC Needs A New Anime Crossover, And We Just Got The Perfect Pitch

Few comics have been making bigger waves in recent years than Absolute Batman, and it’s easy to see why. Between the incredible artwork and its blend of exaggerated edge with the underlying optimism that defines Batman, the series does a perfect job of modernizing the Batman mythos, and was the perfect way to kick off DC’s Absolute Universe.

Absolute Batman and the Absolute Universe have been an unabashed success, and, sure enough, fans are already discussing how good it would be to see the franchise adapted into different forms of media – most notably animation. Naturally, nothing official has been announced, but one of the creatives behind Absolute Batman has a pitch for an anime take, and it’s absolutely perfect.

Why Absolute Batman Could Be DC’s Next Big Anime

In a recent AMA with Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, the team behind Absolute Batman, the two were asked if there were any plans for movies and TV shows based on the Absolute Universe, and Dragotta said that while he wasn’t in the know for things like that, he would love to see Studio Trigger make an Absolute Batman anime.

Even if that’s just Nick Dragotta’s personal opinion, it’s hard to see it as anything less than perfect. Studio Trigger is famous for the gorgeous animation and cinematography of shows like Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, so if that same energy was brought to DC’s Absolute Universe, it would be amazing to watch it unfold.

The Absolute Universe is, at its core, a story of good people fighting back against a world that tries to oppress them in the name of maintaining a twisted sense of order. Those themes are a constant in many Studio Trigger anime, so if any anime studio would do a good job with Absolute Universe content, it would be them.

Why DC Needs To Go All-In On Anime

Studio Trigger making an Absolute Batman anime is great to think about, especially with how underrepresented DC is in the anime space. While DC has a great track record with animation (most notably the DC Animated Universe), they’ve rarely ever gotten involved with anime, especially compared to Marvel, so an Absolute Batman anime would be the perfect way to change that trend.

That idea is especially hard to ignore when looking at the few times DC has gotten involved with anime. Between the creativity of Batman: Gotham Knight and the wonderfully over-the-top nature of Batman Ninja, DC can work well with anime, and a story with as much action and heart as Absolute Batman would be the perfect way to continue that.

Anime is one of the hottest media around right now. DC could get a lot out of capitalizing on the genre’s popularity, and combining Absolute Batman and Studio Trigger would be the best way to do it. There still isn’t anything official, but an animated adaptation of the Absolute Universe feels inevitable, and there’s no better pitch than this one.

