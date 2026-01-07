Fire Force Season 3 Confirms Crunchyroll Return Time & Date Ahead of Final Episodes

Fire Force is coming back for its final episodes as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed exactly when fans will be able to stream its big comeback ahead of its premiere. Fire Force Season 3 kicked off the first half of its final wave of episodes last year, and with it the franchise has officially sparked its final battles as Shinra Kusakabe and the rest of Special Fire Force Company 8 are fighting to save the world from the apocalypse. But now it’s coming back for new episodes.

Fire Force Season 3 will be returning for Part 2 later this week, and is currently scheduled to make its debut on January 9th in Japan. But thanks to a new update from Crunchyroll, the anime has now confirmed that it will be premiering its new episodes beginning on January 9th at 9:30AM PT. This will begin with Episode 13 of the season, and the first look image from the coming episode has been revealed as well. Check it out in action below.

How to Watch Fire Force Season 3 Episode 13

Courtesy of David Production

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 13 will be making its debut with Crunchyroll on Friday, January 9th at 9:30AM PT, and will be featuring the original Japanese language version of the series with English subtitles. It’s yet to be revealed if the new episodes will be releasing an English dub as Crunchyroll has yet to confirm it as part of their lineup for the Winter 2026 season, but it likely will given that the previous seasons have been dubbed thus far. As for what to expect from the premiere, the first details have been revealed as well.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 13 is titled “Unconscious” according to the official website for the anime, and it’s teased as such for its big comeback, “Shinra loses consciousness while viewing the world before the disaster. When he wakes up, three months have passed and a fifth giant pillar has appeared. Furthermore, Shinra himself is held captive in an unfamiliar room. Unable to understand the situation, Shinra panics. Then, someone appears!?”

Fire Force Is Reaching Its Finale

Courtesy of David Production

Fire Force is only one of the massive franchises returning for new episodes as part of the Winter 2026 schedule, but it’s definitely one of the most looked forward to as the anime has kicked off its grand finale. The franchise has kicked off its final arc last year with the start of the apocalypse, and the final moments of that previous finale revealed that Shinra has been knocked out cold for months before mysteriously waking up in a strange place with a new haircut.

With Shinra being out of action for so long and a time skip making things worse, Fire Force Season 3 is in the beginning of the end with these new episodes. It’s yet to be confirmed just how many episodes the finale is going to be sticking around for (and fans hope it’s going to be for long enough), but the anime has some big plans for the end of the series if the manga is anything to go by.

