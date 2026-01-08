Hideo Kojima Praises Netflix’s Near-Perfect Manga Live-Action Adaptation As One of 2025’s Best

The renowned game creator Hideo Kojima has unveiled his favorite series of 2025, and the list includes Netflix’s best action series of the year, a live-action adaptation of a manga. Despite being primarily known as a game creator, Kojima’s name is deeply associated with pop culture across various forms of entertainment, including movies, TV series, anime, and more. Fans have come to view Kojima’s recommendations as marks of quality, a reputation he has earned through his visionary game creations. His habit of featuring copyrighted songs in his games while properly crediting their creators further highlights his genuine appreciation for the entertainment medium and his desire to share what inspires him with others.

This is why the list Kojima has been sharing on his X account, where he praises the movies and series he has watched, carries particular significance. In an age of overwhelming content, his recommendations can help fans discover worthwhile series. Among the multiple categories he shared is a list of the best dramas of 2025, which includes Netflix’s top action series of the year, Last Samurai Standing, a live-action manga adaptation that deserves wider attention.

Hideo Kojima’s Best Drama of 2025 Includes Netflix’s Heavy-Action Japanese Drama

The order is based on when I watched them.



Streaming – Drama

Adolescence

El Eternauta (The Eternaut)

Pluribus

Last Samurai Standing



Streaming – Movies

Frankenstein (also released in theaters)

KPop Demon Hunters



4K Revival Theatrical Releases

Days of Heaven

The Fall

Le ballon… https://t.co/IQZTi8biGT pic.twitter.com/QTCohlWGKB — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 6, 2026

Last Samurai Standing, which Kojima regards as one of his best watches of 2025, gains even more recognition considering that he was also actively praising the globally popular final season of Stranger Things, yet it did not make the list. Last Samurai Standing is based on the novel of the same name, which was later adapted into a manga, and tells the story of samurai brought together in a deadly game at a time when the era of the samurai has come to an end. Forced to participate in a battle for survival, the series presents a Squid Game-like premise infused with samurai elements, where intense action becomes the driving force behind a breathtaking conflict.

In an earlier review, Kojima shared that he binge-watched the first three episodes, with the show’s premise being what initially drew him in. A day later, he posted his overall thoughts after finishing all six episodes, describing it as one of the most intriguing dramas he had seen, filled with standout qualities. The experience impressed him so much that he picked up the original material to learn what happens next in the story, especially since a second season will take time to arrive.

I binged “Ikusagami (Last Samurai Standing)” up through episode 6! It was so good. I love the Yamada Futaro × Squid Game kind of worldbuilding. The cutbacks between the Kodoku-game side, the organizers, and the government side all move with great pacing. And they don’t hesitate… pic.twitter.com/DmVfCkVvQ4 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 15, 2025

For Kojima’s fans who are deciding what series to watch next, Last Samurai Standing stands out as an easy recommendation. Viewers may find it just as engaging as the legendary game creator did, as the show feels like an epic, heavy-action samurai survival game brought to life in the form of a Japanese drama. Meanwhile, Kojima’s list also includes the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, suggesting that many of his top picks of 2025 are drawn from anime and manga-inspired works rather than other media.

