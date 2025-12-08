Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Finally Answers a Major Question About the Simurians

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! It’s been three months since the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga began serializing in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the story is already halfway over. The sequel was released as a short series expected to run for about six months, releasing no more than three volumes. While the finale date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s evident that the story is moving towards a bittersweet conclusion, especially after the recent chapters. One of the biggest mysteries in the series was how the Simurians, an alien race, traveled through space and entered Japan. Not to mention that over 50,000 of them made the journey together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simurians possess the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, and with that many of them arriving in the country at once, the entire Jujutsu society was on high alert. The incident was marked as a special grade and considered to be a threat of the same level as Ryomen Sukuna, the strongest sorcerer in history. However, unlike what the sorcerers feared, the Simurians had no intentions of waging a war, and they tried to figure out a way to coexist with humans. Unfortunately, a major incident occurred between both sides amid the negotiations, and now the conflict seems impossible to fix. As the tension between both sides rises, the latest Chapter 14 explains how the Simurians made their journey to Earth.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Explains Why Maru Is Special

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Maru is one of the central characters in the series, and a talented Simurian who easily became friends with Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu. However, now that both sides are at odds with one another, Maru plans to fulfill his duties as a Warrior. He’s especially distraught over the thought of losing his brother Cross, all because Yakumaru, a Jujutsu sorcerer, fatally shot him out of fear. As the day of the battle between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura approaches, Tsurugi challenges Maru in hopes of forcing the aliens out of their country.

The chapter also reveals that it was all thanks to Maru that the Simurians made such an impossible journey, since they had nowhere to go because of a civil war. The chapter also reveals that the Simurians’ home planet has a special ore that converts cursed energy into all kinds of energy. The ore is the reason that a civil war between the Deskunte and Rumelians began in the first place.

Tsurugi figured out that it was all thanks to Maru blending his technique with Mul that made it possible for thousands of Simurians to travel all the way to Japan. Not only that, but it’s also the reason why they are able to communicate in Japanese, making it easier to blend into society. While the chapter explicitly confirmed what his technique is, we at least know it’s powerful enough to make the impossible possible.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!