Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Reveals the Purpose of its Sequel (& YujI Fans Aren’t Gonna Like It)

Jujutsu Kaisen has been surprisingly continuing with a brand new sequel series for the past couple of months now, and the true purpose of its sequel is starting to come to light now that Yuji Itadori has been reintroduced to the franchise. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo comes from original series creator Gege Akutami with art from Cipher Academy artist Yuji Iwasaki. Taking place many decades from the end of the original series, fans have started to see how the Jujutsu Sorcery world has changed since Yuji and the others had defeated Sukuna. But unfortunately, not all changes have been welcome with this sequel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has been steadily readying fans for a potential return from Yuji Itadori through its first few chapters so far with references to his deeds in the past. But the latest chapter takes it a step further and fully confirms that Yuji is still very much alive even 70 years after the end of the original series (despite other favorites from the original series like Yuta and Maki dying off). It seems like Jujutsu Kaisen‘s big purpose for its sequel is to give Yuji the fulfilling death that he’s been searching for all this time.

What’s Going on With Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 sees the Jujutsu Sorcerer higher ups discussing what to do with the Simurians after a display of their power, and then decide that they need to find Yuji in order to deter the Simurians with a display of power of their own. It was previously teased in the sequel that Yuji had since become a legend after his generation had defeated Sukuna, but that he also spent the time after the original series defeating Cursed Spirits and users as the strongest sorcerer of the present time.

This conversation not only confirms Yuji is the strongest sorcerer of the present, but that he’s still very much active. Fans had guessed this to be the case when Mahito was revealed to be in limbo seemingly waiting for Yuji to arrive. Fans had wondered whether Yuji had kept himself alive in order to defeat Mahito once more, but wondered what it meant for Yuji’s current status. It seems like the worst has come to pass as Yuji’s life might be a sort of limbo state for him. And that’s terrible for the kind of person Yuji wants to be.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Brings Yuji Back to Die

Yuji had stated that his original goal in life was to die a good death, and it was something that his grandfather had passed onto him. There is a potential curse that might have happened with these feelings that left him to wander the Earth until that death could happen, or something within his body has shifted thanks to Kenjaku giving birth to him before. Either way, it seems like the purpose of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is to bring Yuji back to give him this death he had been wanting.

Yuji couldn’t just die in the events of the original series to give everyone in that generation a proper ending, and while it was divisive among fans, that ending did make sense at the time. But as this sequel continues to flesh out the Jujutsu world, it’s highlighting that there’s an entire generation of problems even after Yuji was done with them. It’s Yuji’s unfortunate fate as the strongest, and the only way to be at peace is to die in battle. It’s even revealed in the chapter that there are some aliens that don’t die of natural causes and can only be killed, and that might be the same boat Yuji finds himself in too.

Yuji might be coming to this sequel to die, so Jujutsu Kaisen fans need to get ready.