Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Teases a Shocking Yuji Secret Behind His Survival

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Released in September 2025, the sequel to the original manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is finally taking shape as we learn more about the tragic past of Maru and Cross. Written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the series is expected to run for only six months, but it’s more than enough to learn more about the future of the Jujutsu world that the sorcerers in the main story fought so hard to protect. It’s been decades since the fight against Sukuna ended, but the country can’t completely get rid of the threat of curses.

Although it also can’t be denied that the world is now a lot safer than it was after Yuji consumed Sukuna’s finger and triggered a chain reaction, which plunged the Jujutsu world into chaos. While the main story ended with the defeat of the King of Curses, the sequel introduces a new threat as 50,000 Simurians have invaded the country as refugees. The Jujutsu world is dreading the changes of a war breaking out, and they don’t have many powerful sorcerers to fight against such a massive threat, except for Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms Yuji Is Alive, But He Has to Pay a Steep Price

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Chapter 7 already hinted at Yuji being alive since Mahito is still waiting to meet him in a limbo. After 68 years, most of Yuji’s friends and schoolmates have already died. The series begins with the confirmation of Yuta and Maki’s deaths, and while the fates of others are unknown, they could’ve also met their ends the same way. However, although Yuji is alive, it’s probably not the best ending one can hope for him. In the brief glimpse featured in Chapter 10, his face is covered with a hood, but there’s no denying that he hasn’t aged at all. There are several theories about why Yuji looks young even after so many decades, and one of those reasons could be because of the Death Paintings he consumed.

Since Yuji didn’t have an inherent technique and wasn’t even a sorcerer before he consumed Sukuna’s fingers, he had to rely on other tricks to gain power, one of which included consuming cursed objects. Furthermore, his birth wasn’t ordinary, especially after how Kenjaku conceived him after taking over the body of Kaori Itadori. He has likely grown a lot more powerful now but is currently hiding from the Jujutsu world, which is in desperate need of his help.

