Yuji’s Status in the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Confirms He Never Achieved His True Dream (and Likely Never Will)

When the sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen begins, fans of the original manga were naturally curious about the series’ main characters, especially since it immediately revealed that two beloved characters had died of old age. Many assumed the same fate had met the protagonist, Itadori Yuji, until the sequel confirmed that he is still alive. As the narrative progresses, it even hints that Yuji may return with his unparalleled power as the strongest sorcerer. While this is exciting, it sharply contrasts with the dream Yuji always wanted to fulfill.

Itadori Yuji has always been a different kind of shonen protagonist. Unlike others who chase grand ambitions, Yuji never entered the world of jujutsu sorcerers seeking a lofty goal. From the very beginning, the only dream he carried was the simple wish passed on from his grandfather: to help others so that, when his own life ends, he would be surrounded by people who loved him. Thus, with the sequel revealing that Yuji is still alive yet seemingly distant from others, it becomes increasingly clear that his quiet, heartfelt dream may never truly be realized.

With Yuji Still Alive, His True Dream Seems Impossible to Fulfill

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Aside from his grandfather, it was never revealed whether Yuji had any other family, which made the sorcerers he fought alongside feel like his closest loved ones. With the sequel set almost seven decades later, it’s easy to assume that most of the people who were once close to him, such as Yuta and Maki, are likely gone. The hints that Yuji now operates alone, almost like a vigilante, without any contact with the Jujutsu Sorcerers, further reinforce the idea that he may no longer have anyone close enough to surround him at the end of his life. What makes this even more unfortunate is how the sequel appears to be setting up Yuji’s return.

Yuji is still regarded as the strongest sorcerer, and the Jujutsu Sorcerers seem interested in him solely to showcase his power to the Simurians. This suggests that Yuji will eventually face the Simurian’s strongest warrior, Dabura. Considering Yuji is now over 80 years old and Dabura is comparable to Sukuna, the sequel may be bringing Yuji back only for him to meet his end. This makes his situation even more tragic, as Yuji could die in a battle surrounded not by loved ones, but by people who sought him out for their own selfish reasons.

This would solidify him as the first shonen protagonist to never achieve his true dream. While this outcome is sad, there remains a possibility that Yuji built a family of his own, children, and even grandchildren. If so, even if he dies in the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, he could still fulfill his simple, human dream by being surrounded by his family in the end.

