Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Finally Has a New Strongest After Yuta’s Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen returned with a sequel manga in September 2024, written by the original creator, Gege Akutami, and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel is currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and is expected to be a short series with just three volume releases. The story is set 68 years after the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses and the strongest sorcerer in history. None of the sorcerers in the original story was capable of defeating him in a one-on-one battle, not even Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. Sukuna’s defeat was the combined effort of the majority of the main characters putting their minds and strength together to ensure the villain’s defeat.

After Gojo’s death, the sorcerers didn’t waste a minute before jumping onto the battlefield. As the only surviving special-grade sorcerer, Yuta Okkotsu played a crucial role in ensuring the villain’s defeat. He not only made several risky plans and put his life on the line, but also supported Yuji Itadori and the others as much as he could. His powers were so astounding that he was often compared as second only to Satoru Gojo. After Sukuna’s defeat, Yuta naturally became the strongest sorcerer alive since there was no other special-grade sorcerer alive at the time. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has a different strongest sorcerer, and he’s every fan’s favorite.

Yuji Itadori Is Officially the Strongest Sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo begins with the death of Yuta Okkotsu, who lost the will to live after his wife, Maki Zenin, died. Yuta was the head of the Gojo Clan and the strongest sorcerer in the world after Sukuna’s defeat. The current world barely has any powerful sorcerers left, even though the threat of curses never truly ended. Additionally, the Jujutsu world faces another major threat after the sudden appearance of over 50,000 Simurians who have arrived in Japan as refugees.

Simurians are an alien race with the same power as Jujutsu sorcerers, and the higher-ups have every reason to believe that the aliens intend to wage war. To make sure they are ready for any upcoming battle against them, the sorcerers need as many powerful allies on their side, especially Yuji Itadori, a legendary sorcerer who played one of the most important roles in Sukuna’s defeat. Chapter 10 of the sequel manga confirms that Yuji Itadori is alive, but he has barely aged at all.

The reason behind it hasn’t been explained, but several theories suggest it’s because he consumed several Death Paintings or cursed objects to grow more powerful. After Yuta’s death, the title of the strongest naturally belongs to him now. Considering Yuji’s phenomenal ability to grow more powerful in such a period of time, there’s no doubt he must be on a whole other level after several decades. While the sequel manga has only shown a couple of glimpses of him so far, there’s no doubt he will return soon.

